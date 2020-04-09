Ashdown’s 2023 Tight End Shamar Easter Pulls in Two Offers This Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter had zero offers when the week started and now he has two.

Arkansas offered him on Monday and then Kansas followed up with an offer on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 205, is the only in-state prospect in 2023 to hold an offer from the Hogs. What did the two offers mean?

“Hard work pays off in the end,” Easter said. “I’m gonna keep working.”

Easter plays both wide receiver and tight end for the Panthers, but feels he will be a tight end when he gets to college. He talked about why he feels he has started to get offers at his young age.

“Just my character,” Easter said. “The offer means a lot to me and my family. I want to be the best, but not to be known by being the best I want to be known by my character.”

Easter likes the Razorbacks and said he actually considered making a commitment when they offered. He also knows Montaric Brown and LaDarrius Bishop, both defensive backs from Ashdown at Arkansas, as well.

“It’s close to home,” Easter said. “Yes sir, I know them well. Montaric has had great success.”

Easter has had to make adjustments in his training schedule due to the coronavirus that has struck the nation halting all sports at this time.

“I go to the field,” Easter said. “I go three day’s straight. I went Tuesday, yesterday and I’m gonna go today. I work on my abs. I’m out there running through the ladder.”

For Arkansas and Kansas to offer Easter this early is a testament to his strengths on the field. He talked about those and also an area or two he needs to work the hardest in.

“I can catch the ball pretty well and can run,” Easter said. “At the tight end spot, I need to really work on blocking and getting off the ball.”

Click here for his highlights.

After a great talk with @coachpittman I am pleased to say I've been offered a full scholarship to the University of Arkansas. Thanks to all the coaches the encouraged me to do well. @ThankfulCoach @coachjstepp — Shamar Easter (@easter_shamar) April 6, 2020