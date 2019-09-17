Auburn Weekend Will be Big Recruiting Time for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hopes to take a winning streak into the Auburn game on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Fayetteville.

They also hope to impress some official visitors that weekend. Arkansas opted this year not to host as many official visitors during the season due to the coaches not having as much time to spend with them as they do in the spring, summer and then after the season official visits.

Arkansas targeted home games against Auburn and Mississippi State (Nov. 2) as times to bring in some official visitors. They continue to have large unofficial visit groups each game and will again for Saturday’s San Jose State contest as well.

At least five talented recruits will make official visitors to Arkansas for the Auburn game. Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 224, committed to Arkansas on March 9. He will make his official visit to see the Hogs play Auburn.

Stewart has Jonesboro off to a 2-1 start on the season. In three games, Stewart has 24 tackles, including 19 solo, seven for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback hurries and recovered one fumble.

Jonesboro has beaten Little Rock Catholic 18-13 and Batesville 35-7 while falling to Conway 14-7 this past Friday night.

Others expected to be on official visits are Spring (Texas) Klein Oak cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr., 6-2, 185, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal offensive lineman Brady Ward, 6-7, 310, and the Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven pair of Bryson Eason, 6-2, 250, and Martavius French, 6-3, 230.

French committed to Arkansas on July 23. Eason has his choices down to Arkansas and Tennessee. The two both had long offer lists before narrowing it down.

Whitehaven is 3-1 on the season. They have defeated Memphis Hamilton 50-0, Memphis Ridgeway 23-7, North Little Rock 23-0 and then fell to Brentwood Academy 17-14 this past Friday night with John Chavis and Kenny Ingram in attendance. They will be at Southaven (Miss.) on Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Ward took an unofficial visit to see Arkansas on Feb. 22.

Great visit with the Hogs today. Thanks @coachchadmorris and @coachdustinfry for a great day and hosting my family. #wps pic.twitter.com/5lI4jZBkEL — Brady Ward (@jbward76) February 23, 2019

He is looking at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and a few others. Ward and his teammates are 3-1 on the season. They will be at Gulf Shores on Friday night at 7 p.m.

They lost to Mobile UMS-Prep 13-18 to start the season. They have since reeled off victories against Montgomery Park Crossing 27-26, Bay Minette Baldwin County 28-21 and Eight Mile Blount 29-20. Ward will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (Texas) in January.

McGlothern doubles at wide receiver and cornerback for his high school team, but the Hogs want him at cornerback. At wide receiver, McGlothern has caught 17 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns this season with a long of 82. He has one kickoff return for 17 yards and four punt returns for 40 yards.

McGlothern and his teammates will take a 2-1 record into Friday night’s game against Conroe at 7 p.m. They have defeated Langham Creek 17-0 and Cypress Creek 23-21 before losing to Klein 31-28 this past Friday.

On Sept. 3, McGlothern narrowed his long list of offers down to Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Oregon.

Thank all schools that offered me but i feel like these are the best schools for me Final 5 and Committing at Adidas All American Jan 4th @KLEINOAKFB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0KAS0RcmFv — DMJ🕴🏾 (@nudiemcglothern) September 4, 2019

With Rivals.com, McGlothern, French and Eason are all four-star recruits. Stewart and Ward are three-stars.

Arkansas will host San Jose State on Saturday, then go to AT&T Stadium the following Saturday to face Texas A&M (Hogs will be the home team) and then following a bye week will head to Kentucky on Oct. 12.