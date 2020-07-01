Austin Myers Pleased With First Power 5 Offer, Preparing for Promising Junior Season This Fall

MAUMELLE — Vilonia High School Class of 2022 quarterback Austin Myers was among the 200-plus participants in the Monster Camp on Saturday at Maumelle High School.

Myers, 6-4, 185, was offered by the University of Kansas on June 10. That was his first scholarship offer, but certainly won’t be the last.

“It was crazy,” Myers said of the offer. “It kinda just came up on me. I wasn’t expecting it. Brent Dearmon is really genius. He’s an offensive genius and really good guy. I really appreciate him having the confidence in me to give me my first offer. It was a really good feeling.”

As with most recruits, the COVID-19 shutdown has limited much of the recruiting this spring for Myers. Prospects weren’t allowed to visit campuses or attend college camps and the coaches weren’t allowed to recruit off campus. However, Myers found a way to turn a negative into a positive.

“It was hard at first,” Myers said. “It was different. Anybody my age has ever been a part of something like this. It was tough, but I was able to build my body over the quarantine. I was able to work on some stuff privately, but it was unfortunate not getting to go to camps and compete against guys. The Monster Camp was the first camp I’ve been to in a really long time. It was tough at first, but I found the good things that came out of it.”

University of Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd said Tuesday he had used the shutdown to build his body and get completely healthy while preparing for the upcoming season. Myers agreed with that philosophy.

“Yes sir, absolutely,” Myers said. “Being a two-sport athlete for both football and basketball. As soon as I get done with basketball season it’s football and right after football it’s basketball. This period of time was really good for me to get healthy. It was really nice to get healthy and be healthy.”

Myers helped lead the Eagles to a 7-4 season in 2019. He completed 91 of 158 passes for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I think it went really good,” Myers said. “We made leaps and bounds compared to the past two seasons. It was our first winning season in like four years maybe. It was first time to be to playoffs in like five years. So it was good, but obviously I want it to be better. Just like everybody I want to win a state championship and I want to win conference. We came about two points short last year (winning conference) and I want to go for the real thing this year. I want to go for the conference championship and ultimately I want to go for state. But overall it was a pretty good season.”

Glad to be back in the gym and on the field today! pic.twitter.com/5iect696bE — Austin Myers (@austin32myers) June 3, 2020

As outstanding as Myers is in football, some feel he is just as good on the hardcourt. Myers talked about playing both football and basketball. Does he have a preference between the two sports?

“I feel like playing both sports kinda helps me respect each sport more,” Myers said. “Playing football right into basketball. I enjoy playing basketball at the time because I’ve been football, football and football. And then basketball is kinda like my break from football and football is my break from basketball. The more I play both the more more I respect them.”

Myers talked about which sport he feels will be in his future once he gets to college.

“I feel like I have a bigger chance in football and that’s where I’m headed right now,” Myers said. “Wherever God takes me that’s where I’m gonna go.”

Myers talked about what he considers his strengths on the football field and maybe what he needs to work on the most.

“I feel like I make smart decisions,” Myers said. “I stay in the pocket. If I have to run I absolutely can, but I feel like my ability to stay in the pocket and make good decisions I feel like that’s what most coaches would see in me.

“I probably need to work on my agility and speed. Being able to be a dual-threat quarterback and get out of the pocket. Be able to make plays when something doesn’t go right.”

Coaches can’t contact sophomores yet, but in addition to Kansas it appears schools such as TCU, Florida State, Cal and Iowa State.”

Myers obviously hopes Arkansas is among the schools that shows interest once contact is allowed. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas in February, 2019.

“Being instate I would like to hear from Arkansas,” Myers said. “But other than that I just want to enjoy the ride and see what happens.”

It was a great year @ViloniaF. Thanks to all the fans who supported us throughout the year. Going to miss this great group of seniors. @RyanWrightRNG @big73miller @NathanBrownUCA @coachmarksmith https://t.co/4II4HzVoMU — Austin Myers (@austin32myers) November 20, 2019

2022 QB Austin Myers (@austin32myers) constantly perfecting the craft. Drone angle 😉💪🏾 @ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/AZa4sJoke6 — Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) June 15, 2020