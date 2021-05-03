Austin Myers Will Have Busy, Very Important Recruiting Month in June

BENTON — Vilonia Class of 2022 quarterback Austin Myers was once committed to sign with Kansas, but then opted to reopen his recruiting when the offensive coordinator left for another job.

Myers, 6-4, 191, now holds offers from Kansas and Middle Tennessee, but has two Power 5 schools taking a long look. Arkansas, Colorado and Memphis are all going to get him at camps in June. Mark Smith is recruiting him for Colorado and Kendal Briles will work with him at an Arkansas camp on June 20. Memphis is very anxious to get him on campus as well.

“A couple days ago Coach Briles gave me opportunity to come up there,” Myers said. “I wanted to get up there as soon as possible so I’m going be up there June 20. I’m really looking forward to it. Just go up there and show them what I have. Hopefully get an opportunity to play for them.”

Myers and all other recruits around the nation will benefit on June 1 when they can start visiting colleges and going to camps.

“I will be going to Memphis June 4 and to Colorado June 7,” Myers said. “I’ve got like three workouts, visits set up.”

Myers was one of the top performers on Sunday at the Arkansas Elite 100 7-on-7. Myers helped his team to a huge finish in the top four at the elite Dallas Pylon Stars 7-on-7 in late March. That was the highest any team from Arkansas has ever finished in the event.

“I love 7-on-7,” Myers said laughing. “Every quarterback loves it because there’s no D-line. I love it because it allows me to get better at reading defenses and coming out here and seeing all the competition. Especially in Dallas you get to go up against 4- and 5-star recruits, the best of the best. That’s the part I enjoy the most about it.”

Another positive with 7-on-7 football is Myers getting to work with different receivers. In high school the quarterbacks and wide receivers obviously train together much of the year. But in 7-on-7 quarterbacks get a chance to work with various receivers and develop chemistry with them in a shorter time.

“Absolutely, when you get to college you’re not going to know any of the guys up there,” Myers said. “You are going to have to learn to get timing down quicker with guys you don’t know. You have to learn that and it has definitely helped me. I’ve had trouble with that in the past and I’ve gotten a lot better during 7-on-7. It has helped me.”

After tearing a ligament in his thumb on his passing hand Myers’ junior season got cut short last fall. He is excited for the 2021 season while still working his way back to a 100-percent with the thumb.

“We can go all the way,” Myers said. “I say that every year. Anybody can go all the way. I think we’ve got the right pieces. We’ve got a great senior class and a great coaching group. The sky is the limit for this group. We’ve just got to work hard in the offseason. We can do anything.”

Myers is also a standout on the hardcourt.