Bentonville Offensive Tackle Pulls in Power 5 Offer, Many Others Interested

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2021 offensive tackle Josh Street has five offers including one from Maryland, but is still drawing interest from many colleges.

Street, 6-6, 289, played at Danville High School previously, but his uncle D.J. Crane has been hired to coach the safeties and serve as special teams coordinator for Bentonville. He was previously the head coach at Danville.

“I’ve always wanted to play for my uncle and be close to family,” Street said. “That kinda triggered the move. Since they moved up here we moved up here as well.”

Street and other athletes around the nation have had to adjust to training under different circumstances given the COVID-19 shutdown of sports and schools. Street talked about how the move has been though.

“It has been really good,” Street said. “My neighbor is actually on the football team and we workout three times a week. So I’m getting my workouts in every week and I’m just loving it up here.”

In addition to Maryland, Street has offers to Lousiana-Monroe (May 22), Southeastern Louisiana (May 14), Arkansas Tech (April 15) and Northeastern State University (April. 14). The Terrapins offered on May 17. He talked about what he feels like are his strengths on the field.

“I think it’s just I’m just able to move at how big I am,” Street said. “I’m really fast for my size. I’m able to move really well. A lot of my film I pull a lot. That’s one thing I love to do is pull and go knock some people off their path and stuff. That’s what a lot of coaches talk to me about. They see how well I can move at my size and they really like that.”

Street also talked about what he needs to work on the most to get his game to the level he wants it to be.

“I think I just need to work on my pass pro stuff like that,” Street said. “Our team last year was a whole run team. I basically just need to get the feel of pass pro and make that better. At Bentonville, we’re gonna be doing a lot of that and that’s just one thing I really do need to work on.”

Street talked about some colleges he likes in addition to his offers.

“I’d really like to get an offer from Arkansas,” Street said. “I mean I’ve wanted to get one of those since I was a kid. Coach (Sam) Pittman knows what he’s talking about so it would just mean a whole lot more. Like this year he put two first rounders from Georgia. I just know anyone who plays for him O-line they are gonna get a whole lot better than they were because he’s a great coach.”

“But in general any SEC or anything like that. Schools that are interested in me and keep texting are Kansas, Arkansas State. Harding, Pitt State and OBU.”

No disrespect to Danville or any smaller school, but Street feels like playing at Bentonville against better competition will make him better.

“I think it’s gonna help me a whole lot,” Street said. “Just getting to go against those way better guys than what I’ve been facing is gonna get me ready for the college level even more than what it has.”

At Bentonville, Street will get a chance to go against bigger players which is something he’s looking forward to.

“Going against smaller guys they’re so quick,” Street said. “If you get your hands on them you are basically putting them in the dirt. Baptist Prep had a guy last year that was about 6-4, 260, and I went against the whole game. Me and him just exchanged back and forth on every play and it was nonstop. Up here I feel I will do a whole lot better and better evenly matched. Hopefully a lot of colleges see me doing better against better competition.”