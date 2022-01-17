Bentonville West’s Lane Jeffcoat Impressed With Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West Class of 2024 offensive tackle Lane Jeffcoat was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the Prospect Day.

Jeffcoat, 6-9, 287, is someone the Razorbacks are watching. The all-state offensive tackle talked about how the visit went.

“I loved seeing everything,” Jeffcoat said. “Looking forward to coming here in the summer.”

While at Arkansas, Jeffcoat talked to Cody Kennedy, the offensive line coach for the Hogs.

“He said loved checking in on me,” Jeffcoat said. “Loved watching film. He’s ready to see me in the summer too. He wants me to get in the weight room this summer. Just get better in the summer.”

Jeffcoat talked about the highlight of the visit as well.

“Probably just seeing what all Arkansas has to offer,” Jeffcoat said. “The academic stuff. Their facilities are just top in the nation.”

Jeffcoat is also a standout for the Bentonville West basketball team.

“We’re doing pretty good,” Jeffcoat said. “Got a game this Friday.”

Jeffcoat talke about his strengths at offensive tackle and also what he feels maybe he needs to improve the most.

“What I do well is knowing what I need to do,” Jeffcoat said. “If I mess something up knowing how to fix it and my length. I really use my length well. I need to fix pad level and speed.”