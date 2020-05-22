Best Bets to Sign with Razorbacks at Each Position (Defense)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has seven commitments for the Class of 2021 with three of them targeted for defense.

The Razorbacks signed 25 prospects in the Class of 2020 with 15 of them slated for defense. Barry Odom, Arkansas’ defensive coordinator, has stated the team plans to sign some new recruits at all the positions on defense.

It’s May 22 so things will obviously change before the prospects sign in December and February, but here’s the best guesses for defensive possibilities for the Class of 2021 at this time. This list can and will change in this monthly feature.

Defensive Line — At this time the Hogs have no public commitments on the defensive line. It appears Arkansas will likely sign around four defensive linemen in this class. A couple of possibilities inside may be Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College’s Demeco Roland, 6-3, 306, and Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities three-star Cameron Ball, 6-5, 288. Roland, who played for Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson last fall, is from Broken Arrow (Okla.) High School and knows defensive back Myles Slusher, who inked with the Hogs this past December. Ball is very athletic and has a long list of offers with Arkansas, Georgia Tech and many others trying to land him. Both are good possibilities to visit Arkansas when the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting are lifted. The Hogs have several other offers out on the defensive line, both at end and tackle.

Linebacker — Jonesboro three-star Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, has committed to the Hogs. Avant played at Forest City previously, but is at Jonesboro for the 2020 season. He is an active linebacker who has the frame to add plenty of weight. Can the Hogs raid the junior colleges for Independence (Kan.) Community College’s Joko Willis, 6-3, 210? He is from same junior college as Rakeem Boyd and high school where Andy Boykin, who inked with the Hogs in February, is from, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County. Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett three-star linebacker Dwayne Johnson, 6-4, 220, visited Arkansas for a Junior Day before the shutdown. The Hogs recently offered Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County three-star Martez Thrower, 6-1, 200. Another linebacker to possibly keep an eye on if he visits before he makes a decision is Denton (Texas) Guyer three-star Jordan Eubanks, 6-2, 205. Arkansas will sign two or three linebackers in this class.

Defensive Back — The Razorbacks have a cornerback and safety already committed in this class. Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington three-star cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, committed to the Hogs as did Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195. Arkansas is hoping to shock Alabama, Florida, Auburn and others by landing Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Markevious Brown, 6-0, 170. It appears right now the Hogs have their work cut out to get him, but they are continuing to try. At safety, St. Louis (Mo.) three-star Tyler Hibbler, 6-0, 175, attended a Junior Day earlier at Arkansas.

Remember, Arkansas signed five grad transfers in Sam Pittman’s first class and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar number in this one. The number for grad transfers could be closer to three, but I do expect some to be added. Who will be available will be known after the 2020 season.

