Best Bets to Sign With Razorbacks at Each Position (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has seven commitments for the Class of 2021 with the intention of adding a full class of 25.

Each month in this space the best bets to sign at each position will be listed. The list can will certainly change.

Also, one thing to remember, Arkansas added five grad transfers in Sam Pittman’s first class and I think that is something they will continue to do in the near future. When a team has won a total of eight games in three seasons you look for ways to fix it and one of those is to add experienced players. Not all the losses is being blamed on inferior talent, much more went into it than that, but there’s no question the Hogs need to continue to add in that regard.

The grad transfers available won’t be known for a few months so this will focus more on high school and junior college recruits at this time. As noted above this list can and will change many times in the coming months.

Quarterback — Arkansas has a commitment from Little Rock Parkview three-star Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215. It appears the Hogs would prefer to sign two quarterbacks in this class since they have two seniors there. The main quarterback on the radar right now outside of Rogers is San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star Lucas Coley, 6-1, 203. Coley appeared to be on the verge of picking the Razorbacks a few week’s ago, but now is being pursued by several more schools. The certainty of Arkansas getting Coley is a lot less now than it was even two week’s ago. If not Coley, then it will likely be someone new on the radar at a later date unless the Hogs can get back on one of the earlier targets committed elsewhere.

Running Back — The Razorbacks gained a recent pledge from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert four-star Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205. Pittman has said in the past he likes to add two running backs in each class. They only signed one in Class of 2020 and it appears they could three this season. Tulsa (Okla.) Union four-star AJ Green, 5-11, 190, is likely one of the others in this class. That’s where if they take a third one it’s get interesting. It could be one of the running backs from The Lone Star State. Among the possibilities are Lufkin three-star Caleb Berry, 6-0, 190, Houston Klein Forest four-star Ahmonte Watkins, 5-10, 173, and Rockdale four-star Cam’Ron Valdez, 5-10, 187. Berry attended one of the two Junior Days at Arkansas before the COVID-19 shutdown and Valdez did a virtual visit with the Hogs.Watkins is a track standout as well.

Wide Receiver — The Hogs don’t have any commitments yet here, but could be in position to pull in three out-of-state standouts. The group includes Royse City (Texas) four-star Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185, Duncanville (Texas) three-star Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, and Rockledge (Fla.) four-star Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 210. All three have narrowed their offers down and have the Hogs making the cut in each instance. If Justin Stepp can pull off this trio it will rival the group he inked two year’s ago that was considered the best in the nation. That group included two instant starters in Treylon Burks and Trey Knox.

Tight End — Little Rock Parkview three-star Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, is a key target for the entire class. He has well over 20 offers and still adding them. He is teammates with Rogers. The Hogs are thin at tight end and have one senior on the team there. They will need to sign at least two here. Other than Outley, there’s no clear candidate right now. It would be nice to see the Hogs make another run at Mena’s Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235 (Kansas), and Har-Ber’s Errington McRae, 6-3, 230 (Arkansas State). Maybe Arkansas can get Alexandria (La.) three-star Shield Taylor, 6-4, 235, on campus following the shutdown.

Offensive Line — Arkansas has commitments from Wynne four-star Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest three-star Cole Carson, 6-6, 285. Both are expected to do big things at Arkansas. Another prospect who visited for a Junior Day was Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene three-star Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300. He was offered while in Fayetteville. He has gained a long list of offers since the one by the Hogs. Michigan State, Indiana, Southern, McNeese State, Iowa State and Alcorn State are among his newest offers. The Hogs may be the team to beat here. The Hogs will likely sign four or five offensive linemen.