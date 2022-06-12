FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Klein Forest linebacker Brad Spence spent the weekend at Arkansas on an official visit.

Spence, 6-3, 230, is an edge rusher who also is being recruited by some schools, Arkansas one of them, as a linebacker. He has 32 scholarship offers to choose from though he released a Top 10 on May 27. Following the visit he talked about how it went.

“It was a great visit,” Spence said. “I like the people around here, I like the players. It was a great experience. You gotta love Coach Pitt (Sam Pittman). I enjoyed myself out here this weekend.”

Spence felt the highlight of the trip involved freshman linebacker Jordan Crook, who is already making his presence known as a recruiting host.’

“(Hanging out) With the host, Jordan Crook, that was the best thing about it,” Spence said.

Crook is from Duncanville (Texas) High School and enrolled at Arkansas in January.

“Yeah, I was familiar with him,” Spence said.

Spence is closing in on a decision. As a junior, he had 72 tackles, 51 solo, 11 for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The chance to play linebacker at Arkansas is something that appeals to Spence.

“I love it,” Spence said. “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a blessing to have a scholarship from Arkansas wanting me to play linebacker.”

The linebackers at Arkansas make a lot of plays. Is that something appealing to you?

“Yeah, it lets me know they’re for real about their position and they’re experienced at it,” Spence said.

Spence is closing in on a decision and has one visit left before possibly announcing his choice of schools.

“It’s getting there,” Spence said. “It’s a thin line, like 99 percent, I’m almost there. I have California next weekend and then I gotta go from there.”

As with most recruits, Pittman made a very strong impression on him.

“He’s a good guy,” Spence said. “He’s blunt. He’s real with you. I like it.”

A bonus for the Spence family was Class of 2025 edge rusher Trent Spence gained his first offer and it was from the Hogs. The younger Spence is 6-3, 210, and also at Klein Forest.