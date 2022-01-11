Bryant’s TJ Lindsey One of State’s Best in Class of 2024 To Visit Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant Class of 2024 defensive end TJ Lindsey is one of the state’s best as a sophomore.

Lindsey, 6-5, 250, helped Bryant to yet another state championship this fall. On Saturday he will be at Arkansas for an unofficial visit along with several other recruits. He talked about what he’s hoping to see and learn on Saturday.

“Just meet the coaches and the environment,” Lindsey said. “Just see how they operate.”

Arkansas just completed a 9-4 season under Sam Pittman and won the Outback Bowl 24-10 over Penn State. Lindsey is impressed with Arkansas’ growth under Pittman.

“They did good,” Lindsey said. “They did way better than they used to do. I think Coach really brought the program up. It’s going in the right direction.”

Bryant defeated Fayetteville 42-38 last month to become the first team in the state’s history to win four straight Class 7A championships. Lindsey has been a part of the last two of those.

“It was nice to me,” Lindsey said. “They pulled me up last year. I enjoyed it, but I didn’t play that much. It was just the experience. But this year when I played and won it and I was one of the main players it felt good to win it all. It was harder than I thought it would be.”

The Razorbacks are showing strong interest in Lindsey who should have a very bright future in football. He talked about his strengths at this stage of his career.

“I think I’m a really good athlete for my size,” Lindsey said. “And then I play smart rather than just reckless.”

Lindsey also is a forward and center with the Bryant basketball team. While it’s some time away, Lindsey talked about what he will be looking for in a college.

“Education, a good program that builds relationships with people and competes,” Lindsey said.

In the Class of 2024, Arkansas has a verbal commitment from Lakeside running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 225, and has an offer out to Malvern offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4. 290. Lindsey could become the third prospect in Arkansas in that class to gain an offer from the Hogs.

Click here for his highlights.