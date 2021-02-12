Brylan Green Impressed With Sam Carter, Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy Class of 2022 cornerback Brylan Green is getting several offers for both football and baseball.

Green, 5-11, 175, was offered a football scholarship to Arkansas by Sam Carter on Jan. 18. Green was a standout for the 10-1 Knights. They beat St. Charles Catholic 12-7 to win the state title.

“I think it went well,” Green said. “Our first goal was four state championships in a row so that was the first goal I had in mind. Also my individual stats I feel as though I did well considering the season was cut short.”

Green has worked to build his career to the point he has several options for college football with other SEC schools joining the Hogs in pursuit of him. He now sees the results of the hard work.

“Definitely growing up just putting in the hard work to stretching up my abilities,” Green said. “Putting in extra work when I had the chance. I feel everything is just playing out now.”

Carter is recruiting Green for the Razorbacks and has made a very strong impression on him.

“That’s my guy,” Green said of Carter. “Carter has shown me a lot of love. Coach Carter has so much energy. That dude is hilarious, but at the same time he wants to get his guys better on and off the field.”

Carter is the type coach that Green is wanting to play for in college.

“Definitely, he’s from New Orleans,” Green said. “It would be a pleasure to play for Coach Carter.”

Carter has laid out his plans for Green if he decides to be a Razorback.

“He told me I’m a playmaker and I can play anywhere on the field,” Green said. “I look like I would be comfortable at any position they put me at. Just let my athletic ability and all my technique go into work and we’ll see the results.”

Green talked about his strengths on the field including something that maybe isn’t visible on a highlight tape.

“I just think the mental aspect of the game,” Green said. “You might not see it on the Hudl film, but I feel my mental aspect is out there ahead in the game. Also, I play fast and I can get from one side of the field to the other in a hurry. I play with passion. You can see it on the field me coming downhill hitting not worrying what my body goes through. Just passion, playing hard and playing with speed.”

Green also talked about the aspects of his game he’s working to improve the most.

“I think technique is always a thing that DBs need to work on,” Green said. “Just give me technique as crisp as possible. That’s one thing I need to work on. Also I know I’m pretty good at watching film, but you can always get ahead of your opponent if you watch more film. I think those two things are what I need to focus on.”

Green has football offers to Auburn, Mississippi State, Louisiana, Tulane, Colorado, Grambling State, Kansas, Memphis and South Alabama. He talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m just looking for a place I can call home away from home,” Green said. “It’s pretty hard. I’m from Louisiana and it’s a lot different than a lot of places. But I want a place I can call home and can develop me as a person on and off the field. I feel as my ability and technique on the field can carry me on the field. A place where I can have a mentor that drive me.”

Green plays center field in baseball. He has offers to such schools as Louisiana, Grambling State, Northwestern State, Eastern Kentucky, Southern Miss and others for baseball.