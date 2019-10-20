Bryson Eason Reflects Back on Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven four-star linebacker Bryson Eason was one of three from his school at Arkansas this weekend.

Eason, 6-2, 250, talked about the official visit.

“Just checking the game out to see where I could fit in on their defense,” Eason said. “See where they need me at.”

Do you see early playing time for you if you’re a Razorback?

“Just to come in have the possibility to play early is a huge reason to consider Arkansas,” Eason said.

What will be the main factors for you when choosing a school?

“The playing time,” Eason said. “The relationships just keeping it real and genuine.”

He was joined at Arkansas by Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald, both linebackers as well. The three of you have said you want to play at same college. What about that?

“Just because it’s fun,” Eason said. “It’s a good brotherhood. We’ve been playing together this long so why stop it now?”

What does Arkansas have to do to win you over?

“I don’t think it’s nothing like that,” Eason said. “It’s just where we all want to go. Where we all decide, ‘I agree, I agree.'”

Did Arkansas talk to you about how they plan to rebuild?

“They did they just us know they are young and they need some pieces to start it off and get it going at least a little bit,” Eason said.

He’s also considering Tennessee, Mississippi State, Memphis and maybe some others.