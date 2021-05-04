Cabot’s Caden Mimms Shines in 7-on-7, Set For Big Junior Season This Fall

BENTON — Cabot Class of 2023 linebacker Caden Mimms showed his athleticism and linebacker skills on Sunday during the Arkansas Elite 100 7-on-7.

Mimms, 6-3, 220, feels that playing 7-on-7 football allows to strengthen one area of his game tremendously.

“It actually helps a lot because my biggest thing I needed help with last year was pass coverage,” Mimms said. “Coming out here and doing this it helped out a lot.

“This is my first year doing it and we’ve had two or three tournaments. I’m making strides in my pass coverage.”

At this time, Middle Tennessee and Illinois are showing the most interest in him. He plans to camp at Arkansas in June as well. Sam Pittman has impressed him in his time at Arkansas.

“I like Arkansas,” Mimms said. “I think he’s a good coach. He’s done a lot of good things up there.”

Being able to once again go to camps is something that Mimms feels will help him with the colleges. On June 1 the NCAA will open up the recruiting process again.

“Already we’ve had the Harding coach come up to our practice last Thursday or something like that,” Mimms said.

Mimms has some time as far as recruiting, but listed some factors that will help him decide where to go to college.

“Somewhere I can call home for the next three to four years,” Mimms said. “Somewhere that is friendly and the coaches show love to you.”

I heard @MimmsCaden was looking like a DAWG yesterday against the 18U guys…COLLEGE COACHES…this kid will be a national recruit!!!!! @ArElite100 — Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) February 28, 2021

Mimms talked about his strengths in football and what he feels he does well.

“Probably my strength and probably tackling,” Mimms said. “I’m probably one of the best tacklers we have on our team.”

Mimms talked about the 2020 season at Cabot that saw the Panthers finish 8-4. Two of the losses were to North Little Rock and then one each to Bryant and Conway. Mimms and Cabot defeated Bentonville 38-34 on Nov. 20 in the playoffs to hand them their only defeat of the season.

“It was different this season,” Mimms said. “Going in you had to wear a mask and be socially distanced. In the weight room you had to wipe down everything when you were done. It was difficult.”