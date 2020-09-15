Cam Sidney Excited About Arkansas Where Dad Shannon Played Football, Ran Track

FAYETTEVILLE — Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Class of 2022 three-star cornerback Cam Sidney holds an offer from the University of Arkansas and could follow in dad’s footsteps there.

Shannon Sidney was a four-year letterman at Arkansas from 1994-97 running track and playing football out of Russellville High School. The younger Sidney, 5-11, 175, received his first college offer from the Razorbacks on June 15, 2019, after an outstanding performance at an Elite Camp in Fayetteville. Sidney talked about the facilities and other things he liked at Arkansas.

“I really liked the facility, I like the atmosphere and I have family out there,” Sidney said. “The facilities are really nice. I was really focused on them. The coaching staff now seems like they are really good people.”

Sidney talked about what his father has told him about being a Razorback.

“He told me it’s a really good atmosphere,” Sidney said. “He was looked up at by a lot of kids kind of like a celebrity. He really liked it out there and he told me it would be a good atmosphere. And I like it out there.”

The Razorbacks have other offers out to prospects at Sidney’s school. Others in the Class of 2022 who hold an offer to Arkansas are wide receiver CJ Williams, 6-2, 193, cornerback Domani Jackson, 6-1, 185, running back Raleek Brown, 5-8, 185, and athlete Cooper Barkate, 6-1, 182.

Sidney and his teammates finished 11-2 in 2019. He had 25 tackles, including 22 solo, two tackles for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery and a pair of forced fumbles.

Sidney and his teammates will start their season this year in January due to COVID-19. He talked about what it has been like with all the restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“I was really just focusing on getting my weight up and focusing on my technique a lot,” Sidney said. “I have been competing with other players and high school athletes. I miss football a lot, but right now I’m just waiting for January.”

Sidney will be a defensive back in college, but isn’t sure where yet.

“I played mostly nickel, but if they want me to play corner I will do that,” Sidney said.

He talked about his strengths on the field and what he needs to work on the most.

“I’m very aggressive,” Sidney said. “I study a lot of film so I’m usually in position to make the play. My main strength is my aggressiveness.

“I would say I need to improve my eye discipline. My eye discipline has caused me to lose a couple of plays. With me working on that and my footwork and aggressiveness if I can get that down I will be unstoppable.”

In addition to the Razorbacks, Sidney holds offers from UNLV, Ole Miss, Kansas, Oregon State and Florida International.

“I do really like Arkansas, UNLV and Kansas,” Sidney said. “They are really high on me right now and I like that.”