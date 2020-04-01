Camden-Fairview’s Timothy Dawn One of State’s Best in Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Camden Fairview Class of 2022 three-star offensive lineman Timothy Dawn is one of the top recruits in a loaded sophomore group in the state.

Dawn, 6-4, 285, already has secured offers from Kansas and Louisiana Tech. He grew up following Arkansas, Oklahoma and LSU. Others have been in touch as well.

“Recruiting is going good right now,” Dawn said. “Penn State’s offensive line coach followed me on Twitter the other day. Ohio State’s assistant offensive line coach followed me. BYU and a lot. There’s a couple colleges looking at me like Northwestern. If we was to go back into school Oklahoma was supposed to come May 1.”

With school not in session and no team practices Dawn and others have had to get creative with training during this COVID-19 outbreak.

“The first I started doing when they first canceled school I have a weight set in my room that goes up to a 150 pounds,” Dawn said. “I usually find workouts to do like bench press, power clean, squat and stuff like that. Then the school gave us a workout to do. I’m just doing that and going outside working on my agility, pass pros and offensive line movements. Just making sure I stay balanced and healthy for when we do go back to school.”

Dawn and Camden Fairview went 6-5 in 2019 advancing to the Class 5A state playoffs where they fell to Little Rock Christian. Dawn started as a sophomore talked about that.

“I feel like it went pretty good to be a sophomore,” Dawn said. “Not that many people can say they started their sophomore year. I feel it went pretty good though. The first game I was nervous. You know sophomore starting varsity. You’ve got to get experience. That first game I was nervous. But after that I started getting used to it. It just started coming to a natural instinct.”

Dawn talked about what he feels is his strength and also what he needs to work on the most.

“My strength would be I’m very strong in my upper body,” Dawn said. “But my lower body I feel like that’s my weakness. I’m not lacking being explosive, but I’m not saying I couldn’t be more explosive than I am right now. I feel like if I get more explosive I will be more dominant in the run game and in the pass pro.”

In weight training, Dawn’s best bench is 355 pounds.

“The bench press is what I’m best at,” Dawn said. “I think I can get to 375. I benched the 355 back in January. The power clean my best is 295.”

Possibly the best offensive lineman to ever play at Arkansas was Shawn Andrews. He was from Camden Fairview and went on to play in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (2004-09) and New York Giants (2010). Andrews was drafted in the first round in 2004 by the Eagles with the No. 16 pick. Dawn has seen Andrews’ picture as well as others on the wall at Fairview.

“We’ve got pictures in our locker room of everybody who has gone to a big college,” Dawn said. “I look at them every day I go in there and think this is gonna be me if I keep on working.”

With two offers already on the table as a sophomore and with his talent there’s a very good chance Dawn’s picture is up there one day with the others.

Click here for sophomore highlights.