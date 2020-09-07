Cameron Ball Rethinks Sept. 22 Commitment Date

FAYETTEVILLE — Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities three-star defensive tackle Cameron Ball was set to announce his college decision on Sept. 22.

That is his father’s birthday, but on Monday Ball announced a change of plans.

I will be pushing my commitment date back ! — Cameron Ball (@CamBam54) September 7, 2020

Ball, 6-5, 300, announced a Top 5 on Aug. 21. He had the Hogs, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Arizona State and Tennessee on the list. He has approximately 40 scholarship offers.

Tri-Cities will open the 2020 season on Sept. 19 when they take on North Clayton (Ga.) High School. As a junior, Ball finished with 57 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one.

He said on May 10 he was hoping the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting would be lifted so he could visit some schools. Obviously, that didn’t happen so Ball may be forced to make a decision without actually seeing the college. He had hoped to visit Arkansas with his brother even though he couldn’t meet the coaches in person or anything.

