Cameron Little Makes College Decision, Chooses Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little has committed to the University of Arkansas becoming the 16th pledge in the Class of 2021.

Little, 6-1, 170, was offered by Arkansas on Tuesday night and that made it an easy decision for him. He announced his decision today on Twitter.

Little talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about what he liked about the Razorbacks.

“[The offer] meant a lot to me because I’ve developed a really good relationship with all their coaching staff especially Coach (Scott) Fountain and Coach (Sam) Pittman. They’ve been recruiting me for a really long time.

“One day Fountain texted me out of the blue and said he was gonna come by my school. No coach had really done that for me. He came out to my school and took the time to come out. At that moment I knew something special was definitely gonna happen with our relationship. It’s good he took the time to come to my school all the way from Fayetteville. That really sparked my recruiting with them. But just going to see the campus (March 7) and stuff like building relationship with the staff. Coach Fountain has put five players in the NFL and he has coached throughout the SEC his entire coaching career. I thought that was something special there.”

When Pittman was hired by Hunter Yurachek to become the head coach at Arkansas one thing he did is bring Fountain with him from Georgia. The fact Arkansas has a special team’s coach among its 10 on-field assistants impressed Little.

“It means a lot to me,” Little said. “I feel like that played into a lot in my decision. I thought that played a big part in my recruiting. Not a lot of schools recruiting me have had a dedicated special team’s coordinator. Not only a special team’s coordinator, but a special team’s analyst that was also a coordinator at Arkansas and various other schools.”

Chris Sailer rates Little the No. 2 kicker in the Class of 2021. Sailer offered up the following review on Little.

“Cameron is a phenomenal high school kicking and punting prospect,” Sailer wrote. “He is a great looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in the America. Cameron is excellent on field goal. He hits a pure ball off the ground and has 60+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, college ready. Cameron drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. He is also a very talented punter. Cameron hits a D1 level ball. He averages 40+ yards, with 4.5+ hang time. He is a big time competitor that thrives under pressure. One of the best I have ever seen in competition. Cameron is a top national combo prospect without a doubt. A fine young man with a great attitude and incredible work ethic. The All-American Bowl on NBC Selection and TOP 12 Invitee.”

At Southmoore last season, Little was perfect on 14 point after touchdowns, hit 5 of 7 field goals with a long of 46. He also punts for his high school team. He averaged 34.3 yards on 46 punts with a long of 65 and nine inside the 20. He talked about what he will be asked to do at Arkansas.

“More so just field goal and kickoff,” Little said. “If the opportunity to punt ever came up I would like to take that up. Mostly just field goals and kickoffs. They have expressed to me I can come in and compete that freshman year.”

Little will compete for the job currently held by senior A.J. Reed, who is a grad transfer from Duke. Little becomes the fifth recruit from Oklahoma to commit to the Hogs in this class. He joins Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, Tulsa Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, and Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, in the class.

“That impresses me a lot,” Little said. “I feel Oklahoma is kinda a gold mine for recruits. Most are overlooked because Oklahoma football isn’t at the level of Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and all the big powerhouses. It means a lot to get an offer for an Oklahoma kid. I know Javion Hunt we’ve had a couple of conversations. I talked to Keuan on my visit and I know Solomon through some recruiting people.”

He chose the Hogs over offers from Colorado, Oklahoma State, Navy, Army, Air Force and others. He has been invited to kick in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on January 9.

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Cameron Little, K, 6-1, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)