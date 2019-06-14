Chandler Morris Makes Decision, Calls the Hogs

By Otis Kirk

Highland Park (Texas) four-star quarterback Chandler Morris has committed to Arkansas.

He’s the son of Arkansas coach Chad Morris. Morris made his decision public on Friday.

As a junior, Morris helped lead Highland Park to the state title and undefeated season. He completed 262 of 410 passes for 4,010 yards, 46 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also rushed 133 times for 647 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Morris chose the Hogs over offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, SMU, Kansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Colorado State, North Texas, Indiana, Boise State, Auburn and Virginia Tech.

He’s the second commitment of the day for Arkansas and the ninth in this class. Earlier on Friday, Houston (Texas) North Shore running back John Gentry committed.

This story will be updated later today.