FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Mills Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charlie Collins is one of the hottest recruits in the nation.

Collins, 6-5, 260, was offered by Arkansas on April 16 while on an unofficial visit. Collins returned to Fayetteville this past weekend, but a lot of schools have joined the hunt for him since his last time at Arkansas.

“It’s all been pretty fast,” Collins said. “Like you said, I blew up in a matter of a week or two after a great performance at the O-line/D-line camp at LSU. My tape got around to a few different schools. I heard it kind of went viral on YouTube, but I haven’t had a chance to see that video. It’s been really good to get out on the road, seeing different coaches, different players and different people.”

In 2021 at Pine Bluff High School, Collins had 57 tackles,12 for loss, six sacks and a fumble recovery. But Collins has transferred to Mills and went through spring ball with them.

Deke Adams and Keith Jones, Big Glitch, have made favorable impressions on Collins and they did again on the latest visit.

“This visit, I can say — man, would I say the best out of all of them,” Collins said. “It’s been top three, for sure. Coach Adams came and picked me up in the Hellcat yesterday, so you know it was running around with him. Me and my family went out and got some food and stuff. Coach Adams, Coach Glitch, we just sat around and had some laughs. It was fun.”

Collins now has offers to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, UCA, SMU, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Southern, LSU, Ole Miss, Colorado, Arkansas State and Grambling in addition to the Hogs. Where does Arkansas stand with you?

“I can honestly say Arkansas is sitting top five, for sure,” Collins said. “They’ve been all love from day one. It’s always love, they reach out.”

Collins said his family is firmly behind him and is giving him freedom to make his own decision.

“My mom — I’m in the driver’s seat and she’s in the passenger seat,” Collins said. “She told me from the beginning of the recruiting process that she’s going to follow my lead, because it’s a decision that I’m going to make with my life. She’s just following my lead. They’re here in Fayetteville. They didn’t have anything to do today so I don’t think they wanted to get out of bed too early for no reason.”

Collins isn’t sure of when he will be back in Fayetteville, but it could be pretty soon.

“I’ve got Vanderbilt and Memphis next week,” Collins said. “Then, I’m still contemplating if I want to come back to the Hill on the 24th or if I want to go to Athens, Georgia. I got that offer like two days ago and they want me to come down before the dead period. I’m still iffy about both of them, but I’ll make that decision real soon.”

Collins is one of six in-state recruits in the Class of 2024 who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 225, has committed. The others, in addition to Collins, are Malvern offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 290, Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 210, Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, 6-4, 220, and Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, 6-4, 265.