Chase Lowery Talks Decision to Choose Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) High School three-star cornerback Chase Lowery committed to the the University of Arkansas as expected on Thursday.

Following his commitment video on Twitter, Lowery, 6-0, 180, joined On the Hill Sports Talk’s Pat Jenkins to discuss why he picked the Hogs.

“I was on vacation in Destin, Florida, with my friends,” Lowery said. “I was talking to some of the (Arkansas) commits and they were going through what made them commit. I felt the same way.

“Another big thing about my recruitment was help build a program instead of joining a powerhouse and just being part of the program. Arkansas was a great place that could happen.”

Sam Carter, who coaches cornerbacks at Arkansas, was the lead recruiter for Lowery and made a very strong impression on him.

“That played a big role in my decision,” Lowery said. “Me and coach Carter since he extended the offer out we talk at least once or twice a day. Some football stuff and some just life connecting. Since he’s a younger guy it’s easy to connect. Plus he played at TCU which is close to where I’m at….45 minutes away. He knows the whole recruiting process and it’s just easy to connect with him.”

Lowery talked about the reaction from the coaches when he opted to commit.

“I was in Florida when I decided,” Lowery said. “I called coach Carter. I just wanted to let him know I was thinking about it. I was gonna talk to my parents a little bit. So then I called my mom and dad and talked to them for about a good 10 minutes. They were happy with my decision.

“I called coach Carter back. At first he thought I was joking. He was pumped up. I got on the phone with coach (Sam) Pittman. Coach Pittman was fired up and excited.”

Lowery and the commitments have a group chat going. He predicted who the next two Arkansas commitments for the Class of 2021 could be.

“We’re trying to get two big ones now,” Lowery said. “We’re trying to get (Royse City, Texas) Ketron (Jackson) and (Hutto, Texas) Landyn Watson. Those two are big ones we’re trying to get right now. Real close.”

Jackson, 6-2, 185, is a wide receiver who visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. As a junior, the four-star caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. Watson, 6-2, 226, is a four-star defensive end. As a junior, he finished with 49 tackles including 14 for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four recovered ones and 21 quarterback hurries. Both Watson and Jackson have a long list of colleges pursuing them.

The Razorbacks are also pursuing Little Rock Parkview three-star tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, and Fort Smith Northside four-star cornerback Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175.

Lowery had narrowed his long list of offers to eight on June 30. In addition to the Razorbacks, he had Texas Tech, Oregon State, Memphis, San Diego State, Michigan State, Purdue and Pitt on the list.

As a junior, Lowery did a little of everything for the Raccoons. Lowery had 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions one returned for touchdown, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He took two punts back for touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Arkansas’ Sam Carter offered Lowery a scholarship on June 18.