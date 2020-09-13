Christian Francisco Off to Fast Start This Fall Leading Rogers to 2-0 Record

ROGERS — Rogers High School Class of 2021 quarterback Christian Francisco is off to a fast start this fall.

Francisco has led the Mounties to a 2-0 record with wins over Siloam Springs 52-42 and Stilwell (Okla.) 42-7. Francisco, 5-9, 170, talked about his senior season to this point.

“We’re doing well,” Francisco said. “Right now I’m leading the state in yards and touchdowns at QB. So that’s been nice hoping to keep it going.”

While he is at quarterback this season, Francisco is being recruited as an athlete by colleges. He started at safety as a sophomore and then wide receiver in 2019. He has already helped the Mounties equal last year’s win total for the entire season. He has a preferred walk-on offer from Miami (Fla.) and scholarship offers to Harding, Hendrix, John Hopkins and others. As far as his college position that is up to the team. He is open to anything.

“Everywhere I go is gonna be different,” Francisco said. “I’m just willing to get on the field. Do whatever it takes to get on the field. I’m a football player first and position player second.”

Francisco owns a 4.3 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, a 35 on the ACT, a 36 super score and National Merit semifinalist. That, combined with his talent on the field, is going to be his ticket to playing college football. He talked about his strengths on the field

“I think one of my biggest strengths is my versatility,” Francisco said. “The fact that I can play different positions has helped me gain just a deeper understanding of both sides of the ball. When I am playing QB I know what the other defensive coordinator is thinking, I know what my receivers are thinking and I think that gives me a huge advantage over other players that have only played one spot.”

Francisco talked about his speed.

“My 40 is about 4.6 and I’m looking to improve that,” Francisco said. “My 5-10-5 pro agility is 4.25.”

Francisco, like most other high school athletes, dreams of playing Power 5 football. He’s hoping the University of Arkansas offers him a chance to play there at least as a preferred walk-on.

“The University of Arkansas is an amazing place,” Francisco said. “I went down there one time for a prospect day, toured the facilities and met the coaches. It was amazing place. Great people obviously and close to home would be a nice welcome to go to a place like that. That would be an incredible opportunity.”

The unofficial visit to Arkansas happened with the previous staff. Obviously COVID-19 restrictions have prevented athletes from taking visits since mid-March of this year.

Francisco was at the AAO youth football games on Saturday. He talked about being able to share his knowledge with the youngsters involved in the games. He has a younger brother involved in the games.

“The biggest thing is I will come to watch a practice or a game like today,” Francisco said. “I just see the little kids walk up to me and say, ‘hey you play for the Mounties’ and ‘you are the quarterback right’ and I just see the sparkle in their eyes. Give them a few words of encouragement to go out there play hard. It’s special. This group of guys is gonna grow up one day to play varsity. They are already family and they’re gonna keep growing.”

Francisco and the Mounties will be at Springfield (Mo.) Central on Friday.

Click here for his highlights.

NWA Democrat Gazette Top Performer

Pass: 15-20, 277 yds, 6TDs (first half)



Check out my highlight – https://t.co/NA3VH5irsc — Christian Francisco (@ChrisFranc1sco) September 9, 2020