CJ Dixon Talks Official Visit to Arkansas, Names Favorite

FAYETTEVILLE — Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star quarterback CJ Dixon left Fayetteville impressed with what he saw following his official visit.

Both Sam Pittman and Kendal Briles made a strong impression on him.

“The highlights were definitely Coach Pittman and I got to talk to Coach Briles,” Dixon said. “So as of right now, they are pretty much number one.”

Dixon, 6-5, 215, committed to Illinois on July 26, but decommitted from them Dec. 12. He talked about the schools he’s looking at now.

“I am also considering also UGA and Alabama,” Dixon said. “It’s pretty much those three schools.”

Will you visit anywhere the Jan. 29 weekend?

“I think I am going to be going to UGA,” Dixon said.

Dixon talked about how the visit went with Briles, who is the offensive coordinator and coaches the quarterbacks.

“Me and him, he’s so cool, that half of our conversation was not just straight football,” Dixon said. “I am trying to ask him how he can help me build as a man in my future and also in my academics. He had all the answers.”

Grayson head football coach Adam Carter has said Dixon can get out of trouble with his legs if needed, but it’s his arm is the strength of Dixon’s game.

“My passing ability is pretty natural to me,” Dixon said. “I like to learn how to throw from every kind of angle and be able to throw from this angle and that angle. I want to simplify the game.”

What has been the reason for your improvement in your game?

“It has really just been hard work and doing it every second of my day,” Dixon said.

Wide receiver Mike Woods was his player host this weekend.

“Our relationship is pretty good,” Dixon said.

As a senior, Dixon completed 169 of 315 passes for 2,434 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed nine times for 28 yards and caught a pass for 11 more yards.