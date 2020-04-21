Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo Continues to Add Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo continues to be one of the hottest prospects in the state.

McAdoo is now up to 11 offers. Ole Miss is the latest to extend an offer to him.

He also has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Memphis, Texas A&M, Miami and Tennessee.

McAdoo, 6-3, 175, caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown.