Class of 2021 in Arkansas has 10 Holding Power 5 Offers, More on Bubble

FAYETTEVILLE — In Arkansas, 10 recruits already have secured at least one Power 5 offer.

Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, committed to the Razorbacks on Feb. 1. He also has offers to Miami, Arkansas State, Kansas and Southern Miss. Arkansas offered Wells on Jan. 3 and then he committed at the first Junior Day.

The recruit with the most offers is Fort Smith Northside cornerback-athlete Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175. Norwood played quarterback and some defensive back for Northside in 2019. He has offers to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, TCU, Kansas, Duke, Missouri and Florida International University. His cousin plays cornerback at Oklahoma.

The other recruit inside Arkansas with an offer to the Hogs is Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237. In addition to the Razorbacks, Outley has offers from Kansas, Missouri, Southern Miss, Memphis, Florida State, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech. As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns.

His quarterback at Parkview, Landon Rogers, 6-4, 215, holds an offer to Kansas. Rogers and Outley were both at the Arkansas Junior Day on Feb. 1.

Mena tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns, rushed twice for five yards and completed a pass for 25 yards and another touchdown. On defense, he had five tackles, all for a loss, four sacks, a quarterback hurry and one forced fumble. His defensive stats came in one game against Elkins. Brotherton has offers to Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Mercer and Memphis. He will be at Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day.

Jacksonville defensive tackle Tyas Martin, 6-4, 315, is one of the hottest prospects in the state. He already has offers to Louisiana Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Southern Miss and Kansas.

Joe T. Robinson defensive end Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 245, has an offer to Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech. As a junior, Withers had 75 tackles, 42 solo, 32 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and one recovered. Withers was at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Feb. 1. He helped lead the Senators to the Class 4A state championship as well.

Searcy wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, helped Searcy to the Class 6A state championship. Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss have all offered. He caught 65 passes for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed once for five yards. He returned three kickoffs for 118 yards including a 90-yard touchdown. In limited duty on defense, Crockett had nine tackles and two pass breakups.

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, was at Arkansas on Feb. 1. He played at Forrest City previously, but is now at Jonesboro. He holds offers to Kansas, Illinois State, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Tulane, Memphis, Campbell and Texas Southern. With the Mustangs last season, Avant finished with 83 tackles, including 56 solo, 12 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Little Rock Christian linebacker-athlete Corey Platt Jr., 6-2, 195, helped lead his school to the Class 5A state championship as a sophomore and then runner-up finish in 2019. Platt has offers to Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He was at Arkansas on Feb. 1.

Some other recruits appear on the verge of grabbing some Power 5 offers. Among them are Bentonville linebacker Cole Joyce, 6-0, 215, Har-Ber tight end Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, and Greenwood linebacker Jordan Hanna, 6-2, 195, among others.

Joyce holds offers to Arkansas State, SMU, UCF, Tulsa, UAB and Louisiana-Monroe. He was at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Feb. 1 and visited Nebraska the previous weekend.

Hanna is the younger brother of Razorback defensive end Morgan Hanna. The younger Hanna has an offer to Southern Miss. As a junior, Hanna had 118 tackles, including 27 unassisted, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered. He was at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Feb. 1.

In 2019, McRae caught 41 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns. McRae, who attended the Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1, has offers to Memphis, Arkansas State, UAPB, Louisiana-Monroe, Kent State and Bowling Green.