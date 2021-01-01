Class of 2022 Running Back Brandon Connard Holds 5 Offers Including One from Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale Class of 2022 running back Brandon Connard currently holds five offers.

Connard, 5-10, 175, helped lead the Warriors to a 10-3 record this season. He holds offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Liberty, Missouri and Mississippi State. The Vols were the first to offer and the Hogs offered on Dec. 12.

In 11 games in 2020, Connard rushed 148 times for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 52 yards. He returned one kickoff eight yards.