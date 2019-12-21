Class of 2022 Standout Sets Unofficial Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — St. Louis (Mo.) University High School Class of 2022 standout Isaac Thompson has set his unofficial visit to Arkansas.

He will visit Arkansas for the first time on Jan. 25 and could be on commitment watch at that time or soon afterward.

Thompson, 6-1, 190, can play cornerback, safety, wide receiver or running back for a school. He will likely be a defensive back at the next level.

As a sophomore, Thompson played both ways for his high school team. On offense, he completed 1 of 1 passes for 44 yards, rushed 13 times for 81 and caught 29 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Thompson had 37 tackles, including 17 solo, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. He returned a kickoff 29 yards and a punt five.

Thompson was offered by Arkansas on Dec. 14. He also holds offers from Missouri, Arizona, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Washington State.

He’s a big fan of Barry Odom who is the former head coach at Missouri. At Arkansas, he could end up playing for former Missouri analyst Sam Carter at cornerback. Odom is the defensive coordinator for the Hogs.