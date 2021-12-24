Class of 2023: Arkansas Off to Good Start With Boost From 8-4 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman helped lead Arkansas to an 8-4 season and has seen it start to pay off on the recruiting trail.

Arkansas signed 22 players on Dec. 15 and will still look to add up to six recruits in the traditional signing period beginning Feb. 2. However, where the current season really seems to be paying off is in the Class of 2023.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good start on 2023,” Pittman said. “Obviously, in this league, you have guys that finish in the top five every year in recruiting, and those guys are certainly hard to beat. We want to be known as hard to beat in this region, you know, whether it be Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, we want to be a team that, ‘Man an Arkansas offer, they’re gonna be hard to beat.’ And with this, with this surge of winning, that certainly has helped us and I believe will help us. Especially early here, we’ve gotten a lot of returns on our text messages. And people you know, very, very interested in it. So we’ve had a few guys say they want to come so I think it’s helped us tremendously be honest with you.”

Arkansas has commitments from a pair of four-star tight ends in 2023, Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, and Eudora (Kan.) High School’s Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, as well as Bentonville three-star offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, and Converse (Texas) Judson three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans, 6-0, 160.

Pittman plans for the staff to hit the state of Arkansas hard when the current dead period ends.

“It’s very important and to be honest with you this, really in general, we’ve been in the state but not like we need to be in all honesty,” Pittman said. “And it’s been because you know, we didn’t get the spring. And so this January we’re gonna make a huge push in our state just to meet coaches and go around. Now you know you have the two. two and a half week window in there were you have to go see your guys that are getting ready to sign you know what I mean? So I think I think the state, we’ll show the state a little bit more than what we have now how much we appreciate them whenever the January period comes.”

At this time, Arkansas has two other offers out in Arkansas along with the pair who is committed. Arkansas has also offered El Dorado wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11,150, and Little Rock Parkview running back-linebacker Darien Bennett, 6-1, 220. Burns has offers to Arkansas and Pittsburgh while Bennett has SMU in addition to the Hogs.

In Texas, Arkansas has only signed two players in the Class of 2022. But with wins over both Texas and Texas A&M this season the Hogs are positioning themselves for more success in 2023 in The Lonestar State.

In addition to Evans, Arkansas is thought to be in very good shape on Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic four-star defensive end Kaleb James, 6-5, 250. He has been to Arkansas countless times for unofficial visits and a camp. He plans to return again in January. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU and Baylor are others in his Top 6.

Also in Texas the Temple pair of three-star safety Naeten Mitchell, 5-11, 175, and four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185, are high on Arkansas. If the Hogs can pull this pair out of Temple it would be a great success.

Arkansas seems to be making inroads at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School. Former OU wide receiver Jaden Haselwood signed with the Hogs. In addition, the Hogs signed running back Rashod Dubinion from that school in the Class of 2022. A big target there for Arkansas in 2023 is three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw, 6-2, 215.

Arkansas has two four-star tight ends committed in 2023, but that isn’t going to stop them from trying for a third one. Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 220, recently decommitted from Oklahoma. The Hogs are still on him hard.

The Hogs are in pursuit of some talented quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Among them are Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star Jackson Arnold, 6-1, 195, Maize (Kan.) four-star Avery Johnson, 6-2, 170, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb three-star Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview three-star Colin Houck, 6-2, 175, and Madison (Miss.) Central’s Vic Sutton, 6-3, 200, as well as many others.