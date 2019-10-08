Closer Look at Arkansas’ Four Offers Monday Night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ coaches extended at least four scholarship offers on Monday night.

The offers went to a trio of 2020 recruits and one in the 2021 class. Arkansas offered Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Tamarion McDonald (6-2. 215) and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive back Ronald Williams Jr. (6-2, 188). The Hogs also offered a pair of standouts at Oxford (Ala.) High School. They offered 2020 defensive back Antwon Fegans Jr. (6-2, 185) and 2021 wide receiver Roc Taylor (6-4. 200).

The offer to McDonald was very important since he, Martavius French and Bryson Eason all want to play at the same college. Arkansas has a commitment from French and is in the final two for Eason. Tennessee, Mississippi State (where McDonald is committed) and Purdue were among the schools that wanted all three. The trio took an official visit to Tennessee this past weekend and will be at Arkansas the weekend of Auburn game.

McDonald and his teammates are 5-1 on the season and take on Memphis White Station on Friday night. The only blemish on the record is a close 17-14 loss at Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy. Among the teams they have beaten is North Little Rock 23-0. McDonald committed to Mississippi State on May 25. He currently has 20 tackles, including nine solo, one for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. At wide receiver, he caught five passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. The Whitehaven linebackers took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on March 9.

McDonald’s offers and dates they were extended are from Arkansas (Oct. 9), Tennessee (Sept. 27), Purdue (April 25), Middle Tennessee (April 10), Kentucky (March 7), Tennessee-Martin (Feb. 21), Western Kentucky (Feb. 12), Indiana (Feb. 4), Mississippi State (Feb. 4), Ole Miss (Feb. 2), Memphis (Jan. 26), LSU (Jan. 24), Liberty (Jan. 15), Cincinnati (May 16, 2018) and Southern Miss (May 16, 2018).

On Saturday, Arkansas’ Mark Smith watched Hutchinson Community College take on Highland (Kan.) Community College. Highland and talented cornerback Brian George snapped Hutchinson’s winning streak at five with a 29-27 victory. Smith extended the offer to Williams on Monday night. Former Razorback Alfred Davis is the associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Hutchinson. He has brought Williams to Arkansas for an unofficial visit.

Williams has 16 tackles, including 13 solo, one for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups on the season. He’s originally from Ferriday (La.) High School.

Williams’ offers are Arkansas (Oct. 7), Texas A&M (Oct. 7), Kentucky (Oct. 3), Texas Tech (Sept. 18), West Virginia (Sept. 17), Oregon State (Sept. 16), Houston (Sept. 13), Oklahoma State (Sept. 12), Akron (Sept. 4), Western Kentucky (Sept. 3), Austin Peay (Aug. 1), Northwestern State (May 31), SEMO (May 7) and UMass (May 3).

Williams and Hutchinson will look to get back on the winning track on Saturday when they host Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College at noon. Among the wins this season was 35-27 over Butler (Kan.) Community College.

Oxford is 6-0 this season and takes on Birmingham (Ala.) Shades Valley High School on Friday night. Fegans and Taylor have been instrumental in Oxford’s hot start this season.

Fegans holds offers from Arkansas (Oct. 7), Mississippi State (June 21), Navy (May 22), West Virginia (May 22), Pitt (May 16), Charlotte (May 8), Virginia Tech (May 6), Louisville (May 6), Kansas (May 3), Kentucky (May 1), Southern Miss (April 22), Coastal Carolina (April 18), Georgia Southern (April 18), Arkansas State (April 17), Memphis (April 17), Austin Peay (April 12), Tulane (March 28), Western Kentucky (Feb. 23), South Alabama (Feb. 18), UAB (Feb. 5), Toledo (Jan. 17) and Faulkner College (Oct. 15, 2018).

Taylor has great size and very good hands. His offers are Arkansas (Oct. 7), South Carolina (Oct. 5), Memphis (Sept. 15), North Alabama (June 19), Southern Miss (May 14), Florida Atlantic (May 10), Arkansas State (May 8), Troy (May 7) and UAB (Sept. 15, 2018).