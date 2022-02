FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has nine commitmments in the Class of 2023.

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are off to a very fast start. Here’s a closer look at the nine commitments and where they are ranked with the four major recruiting services as well as the 247Composite and On3 Consensus.

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 220, Bixby, Okla.

247Composite: 4-star, .9739, No. 60 nationally, No. 2 tight end, No. 1 in Oklahoma

247Sports: 4-star, 93, No. 72 nationally, No. 4 tight end, No. 2 in Oklahoma

Rivals: 4-star, 5.9 rating, No 72 nationally, No. 3 tight end, No. 1 in Oklahoma

On3Consensus: 4-star, 92.500 rating, No. 95 nationally, No. 8 tight end, No. 1 in Oklahoma

On3: 4-star, 90 rating, No. 220 nationally, No. 13 tight end, No. 4 in Oklahoma

ESPN: 4-star, 85 grade, No. 63 in Top 300 nationally, No. 2 tight end, No. 14 player in region and No. 2 in Oklahoma

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

247Composite: 4-star, .9461, 124 nationally, No. 9 tight end, No. 1 in Arkansas

247Sports: 4-star, 92, No. 126 nationally, No. 9 tight end, No. 1 in Arkansas

Rivals: 4-star, 5.9 rating, 114 nationally, No. 6 tight end, No. 1 in Arkansas

On3Consensus: 4-star, 92.80 rating, No. 84 nationally, No. 6 tight end, No. 1 in Arkansas

On3: 4-star, 95 rating, No. 57 nationally, No. 3 tight end, No. 1 in Arkansas

ESPN: 4-star, 81 grade, No. 196 in Top 300, No. 7 tight end, No. 95 regionally, No. 1 in Arkansas

Quincy Rhodes Jr, DE, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

247Composite: 4-star, .9000, No. 303 nationally, No. 26 Edge, No. 3 in Arkansas

247Sports: 4-star, 90, No. 25 Edge, No. 2 in Arkansas

Rivals: 4-star, 5.8 rating

On3 and On3 Consensus: Unranked

ESPN: Unranked

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

247Composite: 4-star, .8987, No. 309 nationally, No. 15 tight end, No. 3 in Kansas

247Sports: 4-star, 90, No. 16 tight end, No. 3 in Kansas

Rivals: 3-star, 5.7 rating, No. 25 tight end, No. 3 in Kansas

On3 Consensus: 4-star, 89.92, No. 263 nationally, No. 16 tight end, No. 3 in Kansas

On3: 4-star, 90, No. 290 nationally, No. 19 tight end, No. 2 in Kansas

ESPN: 4-star, 81 grade, No. 242 in Top 300, No. 7 tight end, No. 47 regionally, No. 3 in Kansas

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 257, Mansfield, Texas

247Composite: 3-star, .8855, No. 367 nationally, No. 50 defensive lineman, No. 57 in Texas

247Sports: 3-star, 87, No. 57 defensive lineman, No. 68 in Texas

Rivals: 3-star, 5.7 rating, No. 32 defensive lineman, No. 72 in Texas

On3 Consensus: 3-star, 88.25, No. 401 nationally, No. 39 edge, No. 73 in Texas

On3: 3-star, 87

ESPN: 4-star, 80 grade, No. 270 in Top 300, No. 40 defensive end, No. 54 regionally, No. 41 in Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

247Composite: 3-star, .8839, No. 396 nationally, No. 41 cornerback, No. 22 in Alabama

247Sports: 3-star, 89, No. 33 cornerback, No. 18 in Alabama

Rivals: 3-star, 5.7 rating, No. 46 cornerback, No. 24 in Alabama

On3 Consensus: 4-star, 90, No. 249 nationally, No. 28 cornerback, No. 18 in Alabama

On3: 4-star, 91, No. 190 nationally, No. 20 cornerback, No. 15 in Alabama

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 325, Bentonville

247Composite: 3-star, .8688, No. 471 nationally, No. 33 interior offensive lineman, No. 4 in Arkansas

247Sports: 3-star, 86, No. 46 interior offensive lineman, No. 4 in Arkansas

Rivals: 3-star, 5.7 rating, No. 18 offensive guard, No. 3 in Arkansas

On3 Consensus: 3-star, 85, No. 574 nationally, No. 44 interior offensive lineman, No. 2 in Arkansas

On3: 3-star, 85

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse Judson, Texas

247Composite: 3-star, .8527, No. 556 nationally, No. 80 wide receiver, No. 89 in Texas

247Sports: 3-star, 85, No. 109 wide receiver, No. 99 in Texas

Rivals: 3-star, 5.6 rating

On3 Consensus: 3-star, 85.50, No. 556 nationally, No. 84 wide receiver, No. 107 in Texas

On3: 3-star, 87

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

247Composite: 3-star, .8366, No. 622 nationally, No. 46 linebacker, No. 59 in Georgia

247Sports: 3-star, 84, No. 68 linebacker, No. 68 recruit in Georgia

Rivals: 3-star, 5.5 rating