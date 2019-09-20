Closer Look at Arkansas’ Visitors For Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have some unofficial visitors on Saturday.

The Razorbacks play host to San Jose State with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Here’s a closer look at each of the know unofficial visitors.

Arkansas’ Commitments (All 2020)

Allen Horace, TE, 6-5, 250, Crockett, Texas — Team is 2-1 on the season and has a bye this week.

Jashaud Stewart, DE, 6-2, 224, Jonesboro — They are 2-1 on the season with a bye this week. He has 24 tackles, 19 solo, seven for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Martavius French, LB, 6-3, 230, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn. — His team is 3-1 on the season and will be at Southaven (Miss.) tonight.

Catrell Wallace, OLB, 6-6, 210, Bryant — Team is 2-0 on the season and they will be at Fayetteville High School tonight.

Mason Mangum, WR, 6-0, 175, Austin Westlake, Texas — 3-0 on the season and road game against Austin High School tonight. Mangum has 17 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns. One kickoff return for 40 yards.

Other 2020 Prospects

Hayden Metcalf, WR, 6-0, 170, Prosper (Texas) — Team is 3-0 and they are at McKinney tonight. Will make his college decision this weekend. Was very impressive at Arkansas’ camp this summer and earned PWO.

Ray Curry Jr., OT, 6-6, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn. — Committed to Missouri, but Arkansas still in the mix. Team is 3-1 and at Collierville tonight.

Colby Steed, K-P, 5-10, 165, Glen Rose — Team is 0-2 and will travel to Fouke tonight. He is 3-4 on point after touchdowns, 0-1 on field goals and averaged 33.3 yards on three punts with one killed inside 20. He is averaging 42.5 yards on kickoffs.

Gabe Huskey, ATH, 5-10, 170, Harrison — The Goblins are 3-0 on season and have a bye this weekend. He has 30 carries for 403 yards and eight touchdowns, five receptions for 41 yards, one kickoff return for 16 yards and a punt return for 10.

2021 Prospects

Jordan Jenkins, RB, 6-2, 195, Lindale, Texas — Team is 2-1 and has a bye this week. He has an offer from Arkansas and others. Talented running back.

Lyrik Rawls, S, 6-0, 170, Marshall, Texas — Team is 0-3 and has bye this week. He holds offer from Arkansas and others.

Braylon Braxton, QB, 6-1, 200, Frisco Independence, Texas — Team is 3-0 and has bye this week. He has completed 58 of 80 passes for 1,064 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has rushed 20 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Morice Blackwell, LB, 6-1, 196, Arlington Martin, Texas — Team is 2-0 on season and at Rockwall tonight. Blackwell has 24 tackles, 14 solo, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery returned for touchdown, one forced fumble and a blocked punt.

Austin Ledbetter, QB, 6-1, 190, Bryant — Committed to Arkansas’ baseball team as pitcher and infielder. Team is 2-0 and at Fayetteville High School tonight.

De’Von Holmes, DE, 6-3, 275, Memphis Southwind, Tenn. — Team is 2-2 and at Memphis Kirby tonight.

JD Coffey, S, 6-1, 183, Kennedale, Texas — Team is 1-2 and at Springtown tonight with Arkansas’ Mark Smith in attendance. Holds offer from Hogs and others.

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-2, 170, DeSoto, Texas — Team is 3-0 on the season and at Waxahachie tonight. He has 10 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Ketron Wilson, WR, 6-1, 170, Royse City, Texas — This talented wide receiver is a four-star recruit. Arkansas and others have offered. Team is 2-0 and at Sulphur Springs tonight. He has caught 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and one kickoff return for 23 yards.

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 280, Wynne — Was outstanding at Arkansas’ linemen camp this past summer. Team is 1-1 and plays host to West Memphis tonight.

Tito Byce, ATH, 5-10, 185, Argyle, Texas — Team is 3-0 and has a bye tonight. He has 69 carries for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Caught three passes for nine yards and a tackle on defense.

2022 Prospects

Andrew Chamblee, OT, 6-8, 300, Maumelle — Team is 2-0 on season and has bye tonight. Virginia Tech has offered. Definitely one to watch.

Dallan Hayden, RB-CB, 5-11, 180, Memphis Christian Brothers, Tenn. — Team is 2-2 this season and tonight they play host to Hendersonville Pope John Paul II.

Braedyn Locke, QB, 6-1, 180, Rockwall, Texas — Team is 2-1 and plays host to Arlington Martin tonight. Locke has completed 60 of 101 passes for 1,232 yards, one interception and 13 touchdowns.

Blake Gunter, TE, 6-4, 218, Madison Central, Miss. — Younger brother of Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter. Team is 4-0 and has bye tonight.