Cole Carson Calls the Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its fourth commitment in the Class of 2021 with the addition of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest offensive tackle Cole Carson.

Carson, 6-6, 285, announced his decision on Tuesday night.

He chose the Hogs over a long list of offers from several Power 5 colleges. In all, Carson had 22 offers. In addition to the Hogs, he held offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Tulsa, Duke, Utah, Colorado, Lousiana-Monroe, Dartmouth, UTSA, Southern Miss, Air Force, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas State, Ole Miss, Penn, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Louisiana, Arizona and Baylor.

Brad Davis and Sam Pittman made a strong impression on him.

“Me and Coach (Brad) Davis are still big buds,” Carson said. “I just overall I love Arkansas. I just got a good feeling about it.”

Carson stated his belief Pittman and Davis can help him get even beyond the college level.

“Yes sir I do,” Carson said.

He visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Landon Rogers, QB, Little Rock Parkview

Cole Carson, OL, Bogota Rivercrest, Texas

Terry Wells, OL, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, Jonesboro

