Cole Carson Talks Decision to Commit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest three-star offensive tackle Cole Carson committed to Arkansas on Tuesday evening.

Carson, 6-6, 285, became the fourth commitment for Sam Pittman’s Class of 2021. He is the first out-of-state prospect to commit. Carson visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. On Wednesday morning, he talked about what went into his decision.

“I thought and prayed on it hard,” Carson said. “It felt like the best decision at the moment. It’s close to home. Me and my family just loves the coaching staff and the location. The country and it felt right. I feel like I can go there and help them be great.”

Carson talked about calling Pittman, Brad Davis (offensive line) and Kendal Briles (offensive coordinator) to tell them the news.

“I called coach Pittman first then I called coach Davis and coach Briles,” Carson said. “All three of them were ecstatic and so happy that I had chose them. They are ready for me to make them great and them to make me great.”

Carson chose Arkansas over 21 other offers. In addition to the Hogs, he held offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Tulsa, Duke, Utah, Colorado, Lousiana-Monroe, Dartmouth, UTSA, Southern Miss, Air Force, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas State, Ole Miss, Penn, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Louisiana, Arizona and Baylor.

For Carson, choosing Arkansas helped take some pressure off of him with recruiting being hectic at this time.

“That was one of the big reasons I kinda just all of a sudden made the decision to get this out of the way,” Carson said. “I’ve been having so much pressure on me from all this stuff and so much on my mind lately it just felt like the best thing to do. Go ahead and make my decision.”

Carson stated early on in the recruiting process he never expected to get this number of offers and attention.

“I’m just very grateful and happy for all the schools that took a chance on me and thought that much of me to give me an offer,” Carson said. “I hope they can respect my decision and I wish them good luck.”

Arkansas also has commitments from Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290; Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215; and Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212.

Cole Carson

c/o 2021

Rivercrest HS

Bogata, TX

6'6" 285

DT/OL

3yr Varsity Starter

'19 All Red River Valley DT&OL

'19 First Team All District DT & OL

GPA 3.78

ACT 12/14/19

Junior Season Highlights

https://t.co/19ZCOURQm0 — Cole Carson (@ColeCarson12) December 30, 2019