Cole Joyce Gives Arkansas’ Cookout High Marks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Class of 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce was one of the few recruits invited to Arkansas’ cookout on Friday who haven’t been offered by the Hogs.

Joyce, 6-0, 216, attended the event with his family. Following it, he talked about how it went.

“It was good,” Joyce said. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (John) Chavis at the front end and the back end. It was good food. Got to talk to Coach (Chad) Morris also, more than I usually do.”

Was it good to be invited even though you haven’t been offered yet?

“Yes sir,” Joyce said. “It was good being invited and being around those guys that have the offers and are committed.”

Joyce had told Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation in the past the Arkansas coaches want to see him play this fall. He was asked again Friday night if there’s any update on where he stands for a possible offer?

“They said before in the camp that they wanted to wait until they saw me play a live game,” Joyce said. “He said that again today, so that’s kind of where we’re at.”

While Arkansas is waiting to possibly offer, some other schools have already jumped on board for Joyce.

“UCF just gave me a scholarship a few days ago and I’m getting some interest from Missouri also and some other schools,” Joyce said.

I am so thankful for the opportunity I received today to play for UCF! I am completely honored to receive this offer!!! @CoachWMartinez @UCFKnights pic.twitter.com/Lbso4livtc — Cole Joyce (@Colejoyce42) July 23, 2019

He holds offers from UAB, ULM, Tulsa and Bowling Green in addition to UCF. What would it mean to you for Arkansas to give you an offer?

“It would mean a lot just because it’s so close and I’ve been here a whole bunch,” Joyce said. “I’ve watched them growing up and it’d mean a lot.”

Joyce is one of the fastest linebackers in the state and credited his speed from his mom.

Regular Season Highlightshttps://t.co/Ygs8Smxaok — Cole Joyce (@Colejoyce42) November 9, 2018

“Mostly I’ve got a lot of speed,” Joyce said. “I’m able to track the ball and my sideline speed.”

When timed by the Bentonville coaches this spring, Joyce ran a 4.41 hand-held 40-yard dash and was at the Rivals Camp he had a laser time of 4.65.

Joyce had 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups in 2018.

Bentonville will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, when they host Midwest City (Okla.) High School. They will also be home the following Friday, Sept. 6, when they take on Conway.