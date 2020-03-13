College Recruiting for All Sports Update as Well as Baseball Ruling on Eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE — A few things are starting to trickle out now concerning some of the spring sports and recruiting for all plus football and basketball.

The NCAA has opted to suspend recruiting for all sports both on and off campus until April 15 according to Jon Rothstein.

Source: The NCAA has suspended recruiting for all sports both on and off campus until April 15th. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2020

In addition, college baseball players will get another year of eligibility. Some parts of that such as doing away with the 27-player cap for a year are still be determined according to Kendall Rogers.

So, baseball players, as expected, are getting a year of eligibility back. The most likely scenario here is getting rid of the 27 players on scholarship cap (for one year) and getting rid of the 25% minimum rule (for one year). We’ll see what the @NCAA decides. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 13, 2020

