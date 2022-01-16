Connor Stroh Has Outstanding Visit to Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Wakeland Class of 2023 offensive tackle Connor Stroh enjoyed himself on Saturday at Arkansas.

Stroh, 6-7, 355, talked about what he got to see and do on the visit.

“It was great,” Stroh said. “I had a great time. I love the facilities, I love the coaches. I got to see the dorms and they are great. I got to learn all about the academics. I love it.”

Did you get to talk to Coach Cody Kennedy while you were here?

“Yes sir,” Stroh said. “Pretty great, pretty great. We shared some stories of our lives. I got to talk to Coach (Sam) Pittman too. He said he watched my tape and he loves it so we’ll see what happens.”

Stroh has offers to Texas, Baylor, Florida State, Indiana and SMU. What would an offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“I would love it,” Stroh said. “This place is amazing. I love the campus here. This place has already been high on my list before the offer.”

As an offensive lineman what do you think of Coach Pittman, as the head coach, being a former offensive line coach?

“That’s cool,” Stroh said. “I like it. I love him and I’m glad because I know if I go here I will be taken care of as an offensive lineman. Coach Kennedy is great too because that’s Coach Pittman’s guy. They both came from Georgia so I like both of them.”