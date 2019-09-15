Connor Wood Impressed With Arkansas’ Win on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lexington (Tenn.) Class of 2021 kicker Connor Wood was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday.

Wood, 5-10, 165, was impressed with Arkansas’ 55-34 win over Colorado State. He took special interest in the job done by both Connor Limpert and Sam Loy.

“The special teams at Arkansas was great,” Wood said. “Connor is a great guy. He’s a great kicker. He’s on the Lou Groza Watch List. There’s no doubt he’s really good, but that goes back to coaching. Coach (Daniel) DaPrato and Coach (Barry) Lunney put the time that you have to do on special teams to make it efficient because it can be a big part of your team.”

Wood attended Arkansas’ Specialist Camp this past June and at that time Limpert made a very positive impression on him.

“I got to meet Connor,” Wood said. “We actually broke down film. At the camp they filmed our kicking and broke down our technique with the Arkansas specialists.”

Arkansas broke a 34-34 tie with the Rams by scoring the final 21 points in the last 8:52 of the game. The Hogs did that after Colorado State had just overcame a 10-point deficit 34-24, in the third quarter. That impressed Wood.

“I think that speaks a lot on Coach (Chad) Morris and what he’s doing at Arkansas,” Wood said. “Just what the program is. When you face adversity it’s real easy to quit. Real easy to give up. When you give up a lead like that it’s real easy to get down on yourself, quit and just stop. I think that speaks what Coach Morris has done putting some toughness in. Not only physical toughness, but mental toughness you have to have to win.”

Wood also talked about how his squad at Lexington is doing.

“We’re 2-2 and 1-0 in out region,” Wood said. “We’ve got another region game this Friday against Jackson North Side.”

Lexington defeated Adamsville 10-6 in a preseason scrimmage that doesn’t count on the record. Wood and his teammates defeated Riverside 26-3 and Jackson Liberty Tech Magnet 36-7 and have lost to South Gibson 30-7 and Milan 21-15.

On the season, Wood is perfect on point after touchdowns and 5 of 7 on field goals with a long of 44 yards. The recruiting interest in Wood will continue to grow from the colleges as his season goes along and when he’s a senior in the 2020 season. Arkansas is one of the schools recruiting him now.

“Wake Forest is another showing some interest in me,” Wood said. “This recruiting process is just getting started. Sept. 1 was the first day we could talk to coaches in our class.”

Wood talked about what it would mean to him to get to kick for a school such as Arkansas, Wake Forest or a similar Power 5 college.

“It would mean everything to me honestly,” Wood said. “It’s a dream I have worked for years now. You put that kind of work in working out every single day working toward this goal. It’s just a dream to play at a Power 5, D-I school like that. It’s an opportunity very few people get. It would be an honor honestly.”

What do you feel you need to work on the most to make that happen?

“I think I just make sure I’m the most consistent and efficient I can be every time I kick the ball,” Wood said.

As far as his strengths, Wood also talked about that.

“I think I’m very smooth on field goals and I have good command of my accuracy,” Wood said. “On kickoffs I am able to kick the ball really deep with good hang time.”

Wood has a 4.5 star rating with both Jamie Kohl and Chris Sailer. He owns a 4.0 grade-point average as well. Twice he has been named all-region and once all-West Tennessee.

Here’s his longest field goal of the season 44 yards.