FAYETTEVILLE — Conway Class of 2024 quarterback Donovyn Omolo is one of the state’s best at his position in any classification.

Omolo, 6-2, 190, runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. Omolo was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Afterward he talked about how the visit went and the highlight.

“It went pretty good,” Omolo said. “The [Walker Pavilion] was the highlight.”

As a sophomore, Omolo helped lead the Wampus Cats to a 9-3 record. The losses were to eventual Class 7A state champion Bryant 32-29 and the other two to state runner-up Fayetteville 41-24 to open the season and 29-21 to end it. Both games were played at Fayetteville. Omolo completed 203 of 340 passes for 2,626 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing 58 times for 294 yards and seven touchdowns. Omolo talked about how the 2021 season went for him.

“Good, but just wanted to win the state championship,” Omolo said.

He talked to Kendal Briles, Arkansas’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, while at the Prospect Day.

“It went good,” Omolo said. “He’s pretty cool.”

Omolo is looking forward to the 2022 season this fall and feels Conway can be contenders again.

“We’re going to be pretty strong on offense and pretty strong on defense too,” Omolo said. “We’ll be pretty balanced.”

Omolo and the Wampus Cats will host Bentonville on Sept. 2.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for photos from Arkansas visit.