Could Arkansas Add Six From Tennessee in Week?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has picked up three commitments from Tennessee this week and they may not be finished.

The Razorbacks added a pair from Knoxville West this past weekend and then on Tuesday picked up a big-time pledge from Memphis Whitehaven. Linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards are from Knoxville West while four-star linebacker Martavius French is from Whitehaven.

On July 10, Arkansas’ SJ Tuohy pretty well gave fans an indication big things were getting ready to happen in Memphis and Tennessee.

I got a feeling there is gonna be some ballers making this little drive to call The Hill home very soon!! pic.twitter.com/ldpiLdwSMI — Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) July 10, 2019

The Hogs may not be finished in Tennessee either. They will host some more recruits from Tennessee on Friday at the cookout and at least three could be on commitment watch.

Memphis Central wide receiver Darin Turner and Memphis Whitehaven linebacker Bryson Eason are both four-star recruits. Murfreesboro Oakland linebacker Aaron Moore is a three-star.

Turner was once committed to LSU, but opted to reopen his recruiting. Arkansas is among his seven finalists. The others are LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Clemson and Miami.

Eason is teammates with French. He has his decision down to Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Moore helped Oakland to a state title last year. He plans to make his decision before Aug. 8 when school starts for the fall.