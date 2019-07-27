Darin Turner Impressed With Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis (Tenn.) Central four-star wide receiver Darin Turner was among the recruits able to attend Friday’s cookout at Arkansas.

Turner, 6-3, 206, likes what Arkansas has to offer including two of former friends at Central High School. Wide receiver Shamar Nash and defensive end Eric Gregory signed with the Hogs in the Class of 2019.

Turner talked about what he likes about Arkansas and where they stand.

“The visit was great,” Turner said. “The energy the coaches and fans bring is incredible.”

On June 2, Turner narrowed his list to eight schools.

He talked about if he is any closer to making a decision.

“Arkansas is at the top of my list, so is Alabama so we’ll see,” Turner said. “Not saying they are the only schools I’m looking at.”

He was committed to LSU previously, but opted to decommit on March 14.