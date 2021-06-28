Dax Courtney Amazed by Official Visit to Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon three-star tight end Dax Courtney couldn’t believe how good his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend went.

Courtney, 6-6, 212, played his junior season at DeWitt, but will be at Clarendon for the 2021 season. After that he will head to Arkansas where he has been committed since Aug. 8. Courtney was excited about the visit.

“It went really well actually,” Courtney said. “All the guys have been great. Everybody knows you. You walk by someone they say hello. It has been a good deal for us. It’s probably the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Courtney had a familiar player host him.

“JT Towers,” Courtney said. “My boy I’ve known him since I was in third grade, he was in fifth. He used to live at Star City. So we’re both kind of cut from the same thread….south Arkansas.”

Since he committed to Arkansas, Courtney has been very active recruiting others to join him at the UA. He also helped recruit the four uncommitted visitors to Fayetteville this weekend.

“Yes sir,” Courtney said. “I tried to talk to them as much as I could. There still has been a few guys I haven’t had a chance to talk to because the only time I see them is at supper. We’ve all gone our separate ways after supper because we’ve got a different host.”

What do you think about the way Arkansas conducts its recruiting weekends?

“Man, there’s some stuff I can’t really talk about that will absolutely blow your mind,” Courtney said. “We went to the Catfish Hole and it was wild. I loved it. Everybody is super friendly. It was just a great little weekend.”