Dax Courtney Calls the Hogs, Talented Tight End in Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — DeWitt High School Class of 2022 three-star tight end Dax Courtney has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Courtney, 6-6, 210, announced his decision on Friday.

Courtney talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“Growing up in Arkansas you always want to play for the Hogs,” Courtney said. “There for a little bit I was trying to convince myself I didn’t want to play for the Hogs. That I didn’t want to follow in the steps of all these other instate people. Then I realized that was stupid to do. You grow up in Arkansas you go play for the Razorbacks. That’s what you were taught to do and that’s what you should do.

“Because if you go to the Razorbacks you have the ultimate support from the entire state for your college career and rest of your life no matter what career you pursue. I have heard it from Marcus Monk, my dad and anybody that I have spoke to all tell me the same thing. Coach (Sam) Pittman is one of the best recruiters I have ever talked to in my life. Man, he is a very sincere and I just can’t wait to play for him.”

As a sophomore, Courtney caught 36 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 16 yards and had one tackle.

He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Purdue, Florida International University, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Michigan State, UTSA, Tulane, Kansas State, Arkansas State, North Texas, Kansas, TCU, Memphis and Baylor.

He goes to the same program that produced Mackey Award winners Hunter Henry and D.J. Williams. Williams was named the nation’s top tight end in 2010 and Henry in 2015.

“Yes sir, one of my biggest things was best fit,” Courtney said. “As anybody in the state that follows Arkansas Football knows Arkansas is known for producing tight ends at this point. They have put some big tight ends in the league. They currently have the highest paid tight end in the league, it might not last long because there’s some people getting ready to get paid real quick. Arkansas produces tight ends and I just can’t see a better place I would fit in.”

He was offered by Arkansas on June 16. His father, Mark Courtney, is the head football coach at DeWitt.

Arkansas has currently offered nine recruits inside the state in 2022.

Arkansas’ Class of 2022 Commitments:

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 210, DeWitt