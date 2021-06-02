Dax Courtney Impressed With Cody Kennedy, Staying to Help Recruit, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney was among the recruits who visited on Arkansas on Tuesday the first day allowed by the NCAA.

Courtney, 6-6, 212, is still in Fayetteville learning the town and also hoping to help recruit more players to Arkansas. Tuesday was his first chance to meet Cody Kennedy, the new tight end’s coach, and Courtney was impressed.

“Man I love it,” Courtney said. “I can’t wait to be up here. Most of the time you talk to someone on the phone and then you meet them in person they’re a different person than they are on the phone. That didn’t happen with anybody on the staff. They were exactly who they acted like on the phone.”

As far as his conversations with Kennedy, Courtney said they were very relaxed and casual.

“To be with honest with you we didn’t talk much football,” Courtney said. “Because we talk so often that I know most of what is going to happen in my future. So when I got up here it was like, ‘hey, nice to meet you let’s chill.’ Then we just hung out walking around the facility. It was just really a good day.”

Courtney feels that Kennedy brings a lot of positives to coaching tight end for the Razorbacks.

“I think he’s a good one,” Courtney said.

Courtney talked about the pleasant surprise that he found out about on Tuesday.

“That we can get (3) tickets to every game,” Courtney said. “I didn’t know recruits get tickets to every game.”

While JJ Hollingsworth and Kaden Henley live only minutes away from the University of Arkansas, Courtney lives a longer distance.

“But I probably won’t be able to catch near as many as Kaden or JJ because I live 4 1/2-hours away,” Courtney said. “But I’m going to catch as many as I can.”

Courtney stayed in Fayetteville following his visit and talked about one of the reasons for that.

“More than anything this is more for me to get a feel of the city,” Courtney said. “I’m very comfortable at the field house and the stadium. I’m comfortable there, but I need to get a feel for the city.

“Because I’m from DeWitt, Arkansas, that doesn’t have a single stop light in town. We only have stop signs. You get up here and you can’t go without hitting a stop light. You go a 100 yards and you hit another. So that’s going to have to be an adjustment I make. I’m going to have to get familiar with the area so when I come up here in December I can be cool as a cucumber.”

Courtney will take his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 10-12.