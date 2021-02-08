Four-Star DE Joshua White Includes Arkansas Among Top 6 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2022 defensive end Joshua White has released his Top 6 schools with Arkansas making the list.

White, 6-5, 248, tweeted out the favorites.

In addition to Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Mississippi State and Nebraska made the cut. Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith offered him on Oct. 5, 2020.

The schools who have offered that didn’t make his cut are Tennessee, Kent State, South Carolina, Florida, East Carolina, Ole Miss and Indiana.

He is a four-star defensive end with Rivals.com. He has a grade of 5.8, No. 222 in nation, No. 17 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 25 prospect in Georgia’s Class of 2022.