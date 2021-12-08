DeAndra Burns, El Dorado Celebrate Class 6A State Championship

El Dorado Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns and his teammates celebrated on a damp day in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon defeating Greenwood 27-17.

Some rain and cooler temperatures weren’t even noticeable to the Class 6A state champions. Burns, 5-11, 150, is a speedy wide receiver for the Wildcats. He holds offers from both Arkansas and Pittsburgh who is elated to be a part of an 11-2 state champion.

“It was fun,” Burns said. “I will miss the seniors when they’re gone. We came a long way as a team.”

El Dorado was 5-5 in 2020. Burns talked about a 2021 season-opening 40-36 win at Camden Fairview as to when he knew this team could go a long way in the playoffs.

“Our first game when we played Camden Fairview,” Burns said. “The hype and all you could see in the locker room was state champs, state champs. When we went out there and played we knew we were going to go far this year.”

The Razorbacks offered Burns Dec. 14, 2020, while Pitt offered on May 7 this year.

“It’s going kind of slow just Arkansas and Pittsburgh,” Burns said of the recruiting.

For Burns, Arkansas is likely to be a hard team to beat for his signature. Arkansas is coming off an 8-4 season and headed the Outback Bowl to face Penn State.

“Treylon Burks I look up to him a lot, I really do,” Burns said. “When I went to camp up there I asked Coach (Kenny) Guiton could I see Treylon Burks? I just wanted to shake his hand. I look up to Treylon Burks.

“I like the offensive scheme they run. If something goes bad they don’t show it. You see every last one of them bringing each other up. That’s what I like about Arkansas. Arkansas, they make you feel at home.”

Burns camped at Arkansas on June 25 and worked with Guiton during the camp portion of the trip. He got to tour the facilities and much more after the camp.

“Coach Guiton that is my guy,” Burns said. “He’s a cool dude. I would love to hang around him a lot of times.”

Burns will be back in 2023 trying to help the Wildcats repeat as state champions. Burns talked about when he might have a decision on his college.

“I’m thinking about doing it before my senior football season,” Burns said.

The Razorbacks will start hosting Junior Days early in 2022 and Burns plans to attend at least one of them. As a junior, Burns caught 42 passes for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 27 yards and two more touchdowns. He returned seven kickoffs for 144 yards and returned a punt 13 yards. He is also a standout in track.

“My strength is speed,” Burn said. “A strength I have a lot of people don’t have is I’m a team player. I don’t have to touch the ball to have a smile on my face. If my running back scores and I blocked my man good enough for him to score or ran route to see points on the board that means we all scored together. A lot of people don’t have teamwork. When it comes to blocking I’m blocking. I take blocking serious. It’s not just about catching the ball or running your route. You’ve also got to take care of your other players too. That’s my strength too.”

My sophomore 7 games highlight and starts

Rec Yard 755

56 catches

11 TD

KOR 6

KOR Yard 306

PR 2

PR Yard 74

All Purpose Yard 1058https://t.co/GsIApVF8fh — DeAndra Burns Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DeAndraBurnsJr) December 15, 2020

I ran a 21.96 in my first state meet in the 200 meter pic.twitter.com/jzyZfifWSQ — DeAndra Burns Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DeAndraBurnsJr) May 8, 2021

I ran a 49.06 in my first state meet in my 400 meter pic.twitter.com/0jx25IYXQj — DeAndra Burns Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DeAndraBurnsJr) May 8, 2021