FAYETTEVILLE — Among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday were two from Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal High School.

Class of 2024 safety Zahir Rainer, 5-10, 175, had an offer prior from Arkansas prior to his visit. The Hogs offered his Class of 2023 teammate cornerback Cameren Fleming, 6-1, 185. Both enjoyed the Prospect Day with Rainer saying he still has a lot of visits to take, but he did say Arkansas is at the top of his list right now.

“I love it here,” Rainer said. “They’re definitely one of my top schools. Great experience. Coach (Dominique) Bowman, Coach (Sam) Pittman they’re building something special here.”

Rainer spoke very highly of Bowan and also said that Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is one of his favorite players in college. Bowman had offered both Rainer and Fleming at Marshall, his previous school.

Fleming was obviously elated to net an offer from Bowman and the Hogs.

“The visit was awesome,” Fleming said. “I love the atmosphere down there, the people are awesome and genuine. But mostly the coaches, they are real guys and passionate about what they do.”

More Duncanville

Another talented cornerback at Arkansas today was Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Deldrick Madison, 5-11, 175.

Arkansas just signed linebacker Jordan Crook in the Class of 2022 and he is already on campus set to go through spring drills. Madison and the remainder of the recruits from Duncanville visiting today were set to go see Crook upon leaving the UA. Madison, who has 22 offers, spoke highly of Bowman.

“Coach Bowman is a good DB coach,” Madison said. “I love his energy. I love how he’s trying to get to know us and build a good relationship.”

Among the others from Duncanville were Class of 2024 cornerback Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-10, 180. He has about 14 offers including one from the Razorbacks.

Louisiana DB

Many (La.) Class of 2024 defensive back Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 190, also was at Arkansas this weekend.

He is a friend and teammate of Class of 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis who didn’t visit today, but has in the past. Singleton gave the Arkansas visit high marks.

“It went amazing,” Singleton said. “Coaching staff, the head coach, DB coach and I even learned a lot just talking to them.”

Bowman made a strong impression on Singleton as well.

“Talking to the DB coach and him showing us what he expects and what he wants us to do,” Singleton said. “It went good. He’s one of the favorite coaches I’m talking to.”