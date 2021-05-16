Defensive End Tomiwa Durojaiye Announces Top 8

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas doesn’t go to Delaware to recruit often, but that is exactly what they are doing with Middletown three-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye.

Durojaiye, 6-5, 250, announced his Top 8 schools on Sunday.

The schools making the cut are Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa, West Virginia, South Carolina, Northwestern and Duke.

The Hogs recruited Durojaiye’s teammate, quarterback Braden Davis, and got a campus visit from him this spring. However, Davis has since committed to South Carolina.

As a junior, Durojaiye had 45 tackles, 19.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks. He has an official visit set to Georgia Tech on June 18-20 and Arkansas June 25-27.

Click here for his highlights.

