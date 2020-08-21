Defensive Lineman Cameron Ball Narrows List of 40 Offers Down, Arkansas Makes Cut

FAYETTEVILLE — Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities three-star Class of 2021 defensive tackle Cameron Ball has narrowed his list of 40 offers down to five and will announce his decision on Sept. 22 which is his father’s birthday.

He announced his list of schools he’s still considering on Twitter today.

Ball, 6-5, 302, listed Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Tennessee and Illinois.

Arkansas offered Ball on Jan. 26 and has made him a recruiting priority in this class. As a junior, Ball had 57 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one.

Here is May 10 interview with Ball.

He had cut his list to 10 on April 24.

Click here for his highlights.

