Defensive Tackle Tre Emory Excited to Receive Offer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offered Mount Pleasant (Texas) Class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Tre Emory a football scholarship on Tuesday.

Emory, 6-3, 300, also has offers from Tennessee and UTSA. Tuesday night Emory talked about what it meant to get the offer from the Razorbacks.

“Man, I mean it means a lot,” Emory said. “It was, I don’t know like in the back Arkansas was always one of those schools that I’ve been like, ‘Nah, I’m not good enough to be offered there.’ But then it just happened it was crazy. I was blessed.”

With offers coming in now even with many recruiting restrictions in place because of COVID Emory feels the hard work he has done is now paying off.

“Yes sir, definitely I really do,” Emory said.

As far as Arkansas, Emory talked about what he likes about them.

“Some things I like about Arkansas is most people say they take good care of you and make sure you are set for life,” Emory said. “That’s one of the main things I really like that most people say that talk about Arkansas when it comes to football.”

In five games this season, Emory has 34 tackles, including 20 solo, four for loss, three sacks and a fumble recoevery. Emory and the Tigers are 2-3 on the season. They will be at home on Friday night to host 1-3 Nacogdoches.

“It’s going good,” Emory said. “Our team record is not where I wanted it to be, but as far as individually I feel like I’m balling now. I want us to make the playoffs an me have 10 sacks by end of the year.”

Emory talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field and also areas he needs to work on the most.

“My strengths on the field are getting pressure and not letting inside runs go through my area,” Emory said. “I feel like I can work on my hands a little more. Getting my motor going earlier in the game instead of waiting.”

As far as a college, Emory talked about what he’s looking for.

“The thing I’m looking for in a college is one that makes sure I’m good defensively in the right scheme,” Emory said. “I just want to be in the right place where I fit in. I don’t want to go some place just because it’s an LSU or Alabama. I just want to go where the schools fits me personally.”

When all the recruiting restrictions are lifted, Emory plans to take a visit to Arkansas.

“Yes sir definitely,” Emory said. “I’ve never been to Arkansas.”