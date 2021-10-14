Despite Early Kickoff, Arkansas Hosting Impressive Group of Recruits For Unofficial Visits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and the Hogs will have some outstanding recruits in attendance.

On Wednesday, Sam Pittman talked about the early kickoff making it harder for some prospects to get to Fayetteville, but still hosting a very good group. Pittman was asked if the 4-2 start and exposure the program has gotten is one of the reasons for the excitement from recruits?

“I think so,” Pittman said. “If you look at us as far as television, we’ve had great exposure TV wise, with College GameDay and SEC Nation was here. A lot of ESPN games, a lot of CBS games. I’m not for sure if we’ve played on the SEC Network (Georgia Southern was on the SEC Network) this year. If it was, it was Plus or whatever, hard to get to, the first game of the year. So those things help as well. But we’re doing pretty well, I think, as far as getting kids here. At least the list I saw and the ones I’ve been texting about coming here, is a really nice list for this weekend.”

The Razorbacks have two Fayetteville games remaining after Saturday. Pittman would like to get some official visitors to Fayetteville and a night game would help in that regard.

“I think anytime you have an 11 day in advance, 12 to 11 days knowing the time, that certainly helps too,” Pittman said. “It’s going to hinder your guys that have long travel. That’s obvious. At some point, we’d like to have another night game, hopefully Mississippi State, because the Missouri game is already set at 2:30. We sure would like, for recruiting purposes and for the fans, I think they like night games, too.”

Some 2022 commitments will be in attendance. Among them are Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-0, 175, Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, and DeWitt linebacker Logan Moss, 6-0, 215, who will join the football team in January as a preferred walk-on. He graduated from DeWitt in the Class of 2021. Bentonville Class of 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, will also be at the game on Saturday and is pledged to the Hogs.

Among the other recruits from inside the state known to be visiting on Saturday are Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer, 6-0, 180 and DeWitt Class of 2023 offensive lineman Will Moss, 6-4, 293. Archer holds offers to Arkansas, Missouri and Michigan. Moss, who had a very good camp at Arkansas this summer, holds offers to Kansas, Liberty and Middle Tennessee State.

An interesting Class of 2022 recruit visiting is Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Samuel Mbake, 6-3, 205. He holds close to 30 offers including such SEC schools as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and South Carolina as well as national powers all around the country.

Outside the state, some known Class of 2023 visitors are Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive lineman Trey Wilson. 6-3, 230, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-4, 250 and Temple (Texas) safety Naeten Mitchell, 6-0, 175.

A key Class of 2024 four-star quarterback from out of state is also visiting. Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace’s Adrian Posse, 6-4, 205, holds double-digit offers including one from the Hogs.