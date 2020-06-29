DeWitt Tight End Dax Courtney Pulling in Offers at Fast Pace, Still Getting Congratulated on Offer From Hogs

MAUMELLE — DeWitt Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney is pulling in offers at a very fast pace including one from the University of Arkansas on June 16.

Courtney, 6-6, 210, now has 11 scholarship offers including six from Power 5 schools. He has slowed down a little on his training in recent days and went into the reason on Saturday.

“I kinda tweaked my knee, it’s nothing serious, so they this last week I’ve kinda taken a break on my legs,” Courtney said. “But my arms have been going heavy. I have been catching a lot off the jug machine and doing bench and everything I can to stay in shape while I’m battling this a little bit.”

A couple of his teammates were impressive during Saturday’s Monster Camp. Due to the injury, Courtney just observed, but Class of 2023 offensive lineman Will Moss, 6-3, 290, and 2021 linebacker Logan Moss, 6-0, 220, did perform well.

“Both of them are my guys,” Courtney said. “Logan Moss is gonna be for real. He’s slept on right now, but he’s gonna be for real. Will, hey he is gonna be something serious. You need to watch him.”

Since Arkansas offered Courtney he has pulled in others from Michigan State and Texas San Antonio.

“UTSA is good and I had been talking to him for awhile,” Courtney said. “Then when I got the Michigan State one I was excited. It got me into a new conference. It got me into the Big Ten.”

Those two schools and Arkansas joined Arkansas State, Kansas, Tulane, Kansas State, North Texas, Memphis, Baylor and TCU in offering him. Courtney said the offer from the Razorbacks has gotten some folks around DeWitt pretty excited.

“It has been fun,” Courtney said. “Everybody knows you. We’ve got a very supportive community. It’s special.”

Courtney, like everyone else, is excited about the 2020 football season.

“Man, it’s ridiculous,” Courtney said. “It’s not just because of all this stuff going on, but it has been like this forever. I’m just excited to play.”